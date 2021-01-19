Dixie D'Amelio's TikTok Star BF Released His Calvin Klein Underwear Photos -- And They're Too Hot For Instagram??

Dixie D’Amelio’s boyfriend Noah Beck is currently trending everywhere thanks to his ~ steamy ~ Calvin Klein underwear photos. BUT you might want to take a look now before Instagram deletes them… again.

On Monday, the TikTok creator shared a series of black and white visuals from a recent photoshoot with Damon Baker on the ‘gram, wearing nothing but a pair of boxers and his abs on full display. In one risqué snapshot, the LA-based influencer actually had his hands down his skivvies as he fiercely stared down the camera lens.

The pics were so hot that the social media platform, sadly, took the sultry images down for (presumably) violating its strict guidelines on nudity. The UK photographer fired back at Insta for the censorship, posting:

“Trigger warning @noahbeck (Instagram keeps deleting this post for being offensive because art, as always, is oppressed!) please someone help me understand what is so offensive about a confident male body?! FREE ART !!!”

The 19-year-old also shared his annoyance about the nearly naked prints getting deleted on his Instagram Stories, writing:

“Y’all soft over at @instagram….stop taking my stuff down. Like yes I was kind of naked but like…not completely lol I didn’t violate any guidelines.”

He continued on the next slide, sharing another pic with the words, “art is art” on the top left corner (you can see it HERE).

Of course, the Noah Beck Tries Things star received a ton of support, especially from his girlfriend Dixie who seemed to really enjoy the posts. While showing off the images, she wrote “HOLY F**K” on her Insta Story.

And unsurprisingly, a lot of people on Twitter were also super thirsty over the nearly NSFW photos. Here’s what some people had to say about the too-hot-to-handle pics:

Sorry but i think Noah Beck is hot as hell pic.twitter.com/EzQDVJ9RP3 — Kings and Studs (@kingsandstuds) January 19, 2021

Noah Beck. That is all. pic.twitter.com/mUS9oUPfRz — ok sis (@ChanceOfShade) January 19, 2021

not to be horn knee but why the hell noah beck out here looking like this pic.twitter.com/JsQakKAj83 — e l i (@unsaintedbullet) January 19, 2021

Yeah, there was a lot…

In addition, there were a ton of folks who couldn’t deal with having Noah all over their timeline and hilariously suggested other people to look at instead. Ch-ch-check out some users’ options (below):

I DONT WANNA SEE NOAH BECK ON MY TIMELINE. pic.twitter.com/urlAx7vR6N — jos is a kyra stan (@justlikeimagine) January 19, 2021

no more noah beck, look at avan jogia pic.twitter.com/sskmjFPMZS — lem (@waynesfilm) January 19, 2021

no more noah beck, let’s look at zayn malik pic.twitter.com/KuCebb8ap9 — riya is listening (@riyaxicarus) January 19, 2021

no more noah beck, look at emma watson instead pic.twitter.com/h7fUaeNy97 — ً (@lgbtlupin) January 19, 2021

forget noah beck, let’s take a look at frat boy harry pic.twitter.com/u0FW01HbKa — dafina♡asked liam if bear listens to 1D (@_0NLY4NG3L) January 19, 2021

Looked like the Directioners really showed up for this trend…. there were a ton of posts about the guys!

Anyway, the Arizona native has since reposted the photos to his Insta grid (as of Tuesday afternoon) and has asked the platform to not take it down again.

What do U think about Noah’s controversial photo spread? Do U think Instagram should have taken down the photos the first time? Or do U think the platform is just being a hater? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

