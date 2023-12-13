Charlie Sheen Calls Himself 'Single Dad' -- Claims Ex Brooke Mueller Is 'Not In The Picture' When It Comes To Their Twin Boys!

Charlie Sheen is opening up about his co-parenting relationship — or we should more so say lack thereof — with ex-wife Brooke Mueller!

In an interview with People published on Monday, the 58-year-old actor talked about how life is very different for him now when it comes to parenting than what it was like back in 2013. For those who don’t know, Charlie welcomed twin boys, Max and Bob, with the 46-year-old actress in March 2009. However, the couple temporarily lost custody in 2013 while they were struggling with drug addiction.

The then-4-year-olds were placed in the care of the Two and a Half Men star’s ex-wife, Denise Richards, and Brooke’s brother, Scott Mueller. Eventually, Max and Bob went back to living with their mom. But these days Brooke isn’t “in the picture” anymore, according to Charlie. He revealed they are now living with him full-time while Brooke figures a few things out for herself!

Charlie, who is six years sober, alleged to People that he spends the majority of his days “doing single dad stuff,” adding:

“I’ve mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys. Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she’s not in the picture too much right now.”

Whoa. Although it must be tough for Bob and Max to be without their mom at the moment, Charlie says they’re also doing great:

“They’re really cool, really smart, and really funny.”

However, the Anger Management alum did note that the two teenagers have fallen into a bad habit like many people: too much screen time. LOLz! At least, that’s happening when Charlie is not “dragging them” around the city:

“You know, the time spent worshipping their devices… Although on the flip side, when they’re doing that it gives me a little time to not be dragging them all over the city. But I also feel like the screens detract them from having other opportunities to expand their minds in other areas.”

That said, Charlie recognizes the pair are into some cool stuff that isn’t just Fortnite — such as Bob having won a horror movie directing competition and Max playing guitar. They sound like cool kids!

