'Nobody Cares'?! Woman Goes Viral For Getting Husband Rude Ass Cake For His 'Big Accomplishment'!

A man got the shock of a lifetime after his wife celebrated his “big accomplishment” with a very snarky cake!

On Reddit early last week, a user known by the name of BobbyIke shared a story to the platform talking about the cake his missus had made for him. In the caption, he wrote:

“My wife got me a cake for what I thought was a big accomplishment.”

In the photo below the post, it showed the cake in question — a white cake covered in rainbow sprinkles. Across the top of the tiered confection, in bright aqua frosting, the “congratulatory” message read:

“Nobody Cares!”

A wife’s sweet (and sassy) prank on her appreciative husband has been met with a chorus of laughter online. https://t.co/tzPOwtYATN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2023

Oof! How cold!

Related: Jingle Ball ROASTED After Teasing Taylor Swift — Brought Out An Impersonator!

In the comments, as you can imagine, there were lots of opinions about the wife’s choice of words — with some users seeing rudeness and others cheering her on:

“She must adore you.” “Every relationship needs a good roast to flirt ratio” “Nobody cares nerd!” “This is kinda harsh.” “Who cares? Nobody! Still, cake!”

No need to go getting your undies in a twist, though! While speaking with Today.com, Bobby explained what said “big accomplishment” was — and why he thinks his wife’s gift was no big deal:

“[I] finished building a website … Over the years while I was building it, every time I completed any small thing like a button or something like that, I would show one of my employees. Eventually, I think they just got tired of hearing about me, showing them these small, tiny tasks that I had accomplished.”

He also assured anyone worried about his lady’s snark — it’s just how their love is! He found the cake “hilarious”:

“A lot of the Reddit comments were, as you might imagine, not great. We have a relationship where we tease each other when it’s appropriate and are supportive when we realize we need it. That’s our type of humor.”

Ha! It’s always a good thing when you can tease each other just as much as you’re serious with each other! This couple sounds like they’d be a blast to hang out with.

What would U do if you received a “nobody cares” cake from your significant other, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Axel Gimenez/WENN]