Chase Chrisley Sounds FURIOUS At Parents Todd & Julie After Their Fraud Conviction!

Chase Chrisley is finally speaking out about his parents’ prison sentences.

As we’re sure you’ve been following, Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this year. And in November, the stars of USA Network‘s hit reality series Chrisley Knows Best were sentenced to a combined 19 YEARS in prison after being found guilty for financial crimes. Todd is set to serve 12 years in the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, while his wife and the mother of three of his children, Julie, is set to serve seven years at the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, Florida. They’ll also have to serve 16 months probation following their releases. And it’s all set to start right after the holidays.

Their adult son Chase has been relatively quiet since the sentencing, but he finally opened up to sister Savannah Chrisley on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast Unlocked. In the episode, titled Sibling Rivalry & Survival, the 26-year-old explained his silence:

“I don’t owe the public an explanation. I don’t need to explain how I feel to anybody, other than the people that I care about and I love. Obviously, what we have been going through is hell, it is a terrible, terrible situation, but I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time.”

Of course he doesn’t owe anyone. But he has to expect folks to ask. After all, the family got all the financial benefit from starring on a reality show — this is the other edge of that sword.

The Growing Up Chrisley star continued on to say he feels like he’s learned a lot from the circumstances:

“And I feel like throughout everything that we have been going through, it has made me appreciate things I did not appreciate as much in the past. It’s made me do a lot of reflecting and figure out who I am as a man and who I wanna be in 10 years, and then 10 years from there and 10 years from there.”

Hopefully not someone who commits tax fraud. Just sayin’…

Look, we’re far from the harshest critics here. The fam made their name playing an upstanding Christian family, it was their whole brand. So yeah, folks have thoughts. But Chase doesn’t care! The reality star and his fiancée Emmy Medders have made the decision to handle everything behind closed doors, and he says he’s not too concerned about what the public has to say:

“And I think that the one thing that I come to the conclusion that I’m not going to worry about what everybody else, the world is thinking and saying about me. I have to make sure that I’m good, so that I can be good for Emmy. I have to make sure my family is good emotionally and that I am in a place emotionally so I can be there for my loved ones. That’s why I haven’t really said anything on Instagram. I feel like I’ve been doing the work behind the scenes, and I feel like that will pay off and let the work speak for itself.”

But he hasn’t been focused on all his family.

Savannah admitted her own relationship with her brother has dwindled through the course of the trial and sentencing:

“I think part of the rift you and I have is there’s just an unspoken tension there and I think from me, it comes from seeing you move on with your life, because Mom and Dad have both said, ‘I don’t want you to stop living your life,’ like, ‘I want you to continue to progress and do the things that you want to do and grow and all those things’. And you’re doing that when it comes to you and Emmy, and for me, I think because I don’t have that, and there’s part of me that feels guilt for moving on in any way shape or form.”

But Chase gave her some serious advice. He said it’s time she starts focusing on herself — and her faith — rather than their parents:

“I refuse to give them any more. I cried all I’m crying.”

Whoa! He continued:

“I put my faith in God, and I truly believe to my core that He will prevail, and this situation is not done. You and I both know that. You need to know that you are not by yourself, you are not alone. Whatever happens with Mom and Dad is in God’s hands. You don’t have to go through it by yourself, you don’t have to carry the responsibilities by yourself, you don’t have to do all of this stuff that you have put on yourself and think that you have to do it alone. You don’t. That’s what family is, that’s what I am here for, is to help you, and to help me and to help everyone in our family. You’re not alone. You cannot live the rest of your life trying to please our father. That’s what you have been doing your whole life and your life cannot start until you learn to please you.”

Huh. Sounds like Chase is a lot less interested in getting Daddy’s approval these days. Can’t say we blame him, considering…

He may be done with his parents, but he quickly added that he’ll still be there for his sis:

“Whatever you need, I got you.”

Ch-ch-check out the full podcast (below):

