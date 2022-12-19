Lindsie Chrisley Reveals How Todd & Julie Are Spending Their Final Free Weeks Ahead Of Prison Sentence

Lindsie Chrisley is opening up.

In case you hadn’t heard, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to a combined 19 YEARS in prison after being found guilty on multiple financial crimes. The Chrisley patriarch is set to serve 12 years in the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, while his wife and the mother of three of his children, Julie, is set to serve seven years at the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, Florida. Both parties are also set to serve 16 months probation following their releases.

Now, Todd’s eldest daughter Lindsie (her mother is Chrisley’s ex Teresa Terry) is revealing just what the former reality stars are up to in the dwindling free time they have left before reporting to their respective prisons on January 17.

In a Monday statement to People, the 33-year-old explained:

“My parents regularly say, and I believe they’ve said on their podcast as well, that at this time it’s basically living every day like it’s your last, enjoying the moment, spending time with their kids that are in Nashville.”

Todd had previously opened up about how he’s getting through the tumultuous times in an early November episode of the his podcast, Chrisley Confessions:

“I live in my truth. I celebrate my truth with my Lord and Savior and with you [Julie]. I’m grateful for my marriage. You know when I pray, I always say ‘God, thank you for my relationship with you. And thank you for my wife, my children.’”

Lindsie added in her statement:

“Of course, I’m spending time with my parents over the phone because I also have shared custody [with my ex-husband William Campbell]. So I don’t have the luxury of being able to just pick up and go to Nashville and be there until January. But my parents are definitely dedicating their time in therapy and their biblical studies as well as with their children.”

She noted the family is tasked with “adjusting to what is now our new normal.”

The reality star also touched on prior claims that she celebrated after her parents’ sentencing, which began after she uploaded a controversial video depicting her and friends popping champagne bottles following the trial. She calls the claims “outlandish,” adding:

“When I got home from their sentencing, my girlfriends were there, had champagne, which is something that we regularly do. This was not outside of what would’ve been our regular norm. Champagne is the drink of choice, not a celebratory drink. There was, in no way, any type of celebration going on. Devastation, not celebration. Trying to navigate your new normal by trying to maintain some sense of normalcy has been very hard.”

Finally, the mother of one noted:

“I think that we are just focusing collectively on family at this point. We really aren’t venturing far from that. The focus is on family. It is the holidays. They fastly approach. My focus is on my parents, my siblings, and my child and my niece. And I know that if they were asked the same questions, they would say the same answers.”

Well, there you have it. Todd and Julie are spending their final free days holding family close praying for a miracle.

