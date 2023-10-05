​​Chelsea Handler Clarifies She Had 'A Lot Of Threesomes' With Ex-Boyfriend -- BUT...

Chelsea Handler has some clarifications she would like to make!

For those who don’t recall, the 48-year-old comedian claimed in an interview on Radio Andy over the summer that a threesome with a masseuse led to her breakup with Ted Harbert after four years of dating. However, it sounds like her comments got her into some trouble with her ex-boyfriend, leading her to take a moment to set the record straight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

During an appearance on the late-night talk show on Wednesday, Chelsea backtracked on her remarks – well, some of them we should say! She made it clear that they “did have a lot of threesomes” during the relationship but that is not what caused them to go their separate ways. The former Chelsea Lately host explained:

“I really want to clarify. I want to go on the record that that is not why our relationship ended. We did have a lot of threesomes‚ and that, while that’s private, it’s already out there, so I’m gonna double down on that and just say that we didn’t break up because I left him for the masseuse. That didn’t happen.”

What did happen is that Ted became furious with her after the interview at Radio Andy! But by the time the story made headlines, Chelsea, as she confessed to Jimmy Fallon, completely forgot she even told it!

“Okay, well I have to tell the truth because I’m incapable of anything else. So that one was tricky, because by the time I left the studio, I had already forgotten I’d done it. We do interviews all the time. And I like to, again, tell my personal history as if it’s my own, only personal history. And I always forget there are other people involved in my stories.”

You would think a whole tale you told about how a threesome led to your relationship ending is not something that would slip someone’s mind. According to Chelsea, though, she did not remember dropping the bombshell afterward. So when she received a ton of text messages on her Apple Watch, including an angry one from Ted, she was very confused:

“It said, ‘That was not cool, please don’t do that again. Some things are better left private.’ And I was like, ‘What is he talking about? Did I say something?.’ And then I Googled myself.”

That’s when Chelsea found out she spilled the beans and needed to set the record straight at some point. Despite the uncomfortable exchange with Ted, Chelsea isn’t backing down from talking about it. In fact, she went on to say her threesome confession actually changed how some people looked at the former NBC Broadcasting chairman:

“So many people came up to me and they were like, ‘Wow, that gave Ted Harbert a lot of street cred. Who knew he was having threesomes?’”

Lolz. Ultimately, Chelsea has only positive things to say about Ted, joking:

“I love you, if you’re watching. Hopefully not.”

Fingers crossed! If Ted didn’t like it when she talked about it earlier this year, then he most likely wasn’t happy about her bringing it up again! Watch the entire interview (below):

