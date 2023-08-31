Ne-Yo's Ex Monyetta Shaw-Carter Says They Broke Up Because He Wanted TOO MANY THREESOMES?! Whoa!

Ne-Yo didn’t want to settle for just One In A Million. He needed at least two in a million at any one time.

On Tuesday, the Because of You singer’s ex Monyetta Shaw-Carter stopped by the Haus of Aaron podcast, where she pulled the curtain back on the couple’s sex life… and we’ll just say it sounds like it was getting crowded!

While delving into what went wrong in the relationship, she pinpointed that “he wasn’t ready” to settle down… and that the two “cheated together”?? Never heard that one before… She explained that they “did things together” as she held up three fingers — then the penny dropped. The former couple would engage in threesomes! The reality star added:

“It’s not cheating if you’re involved.”

Steamy!!

However, she claimed while that “wasn’t enough” for the singer, it was too much for her! She “didn’t sign up” to engage in ménage à trois every other night. She explained:

“It became a problem when [he wanted] that a lot. You know, I’ll give you, maybe, twice a year. … but it was too much. It’s like, if you want that, you don’t want me. It was making it seem like I’m not enough.”

It sounds like she was being very accommodating — twice a year is pretty generous! More than a lot of partners would offer! But that feeling of inadequacy took its toll. Ultimately, the two split up in 2013.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who shares two children with the Miss Independent singer, added that she “lost” herself shortly after, but eventually pulled herself up by her boot straps! She married Heath Carter, a lucrative businessman, in 2021, and the two seem happy as can be!

Watch her full interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you foresee any threesomes in Monyetta’s NEW relationship? Once or twice a year? LOLz! Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Ne-Yo/Instagram & Haus Of Aaron/YouTube]