Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Just Hit A Sobriety Milestone! See Her TikTok HERE!

Cheryl Burke just celebrated a major milestone and she wants everyone to know it!

The professional dancer took to TikTok to share news of the fourth anniversary of her sobriety, and did so in a stylish way alongside Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy.

We have to say, that’s an inneresting choice of song considering a celebration of sobriety is a good thing, but it still looked cool!

In the video, the 38-year-old wrote:

“Realizing I just celebrated my four years of sobriety.”

Later adding tags:

“#soberlife #onedayatatime #soberbirthday #sobriety #sobrietyrocks #selflove #selfcare #choosemeinstead”

We’re definitely proud of the star considering how hard her sobriety journey has been, as she revealed earlier this month on her podcast:

“I’m trying to just take it day by day, hour by hour. Speaking of, I don’t wanna say that I’ve been feeling like drinking again lately. But it’s definitely been on my mind a lot more than normal.”

It’s never easy, but it’s the progress and effort that counts!

See the full TikTok (below):

Cheryl’s celebration comes just days after she revealed to Allison Kugel on the Allison Interviews podcast last Tuesday that she’s reconsidering her future as a performer on the hit television series Dancing with the Stars, explaining:

“Where I’m at right now is I’m not overthinking it right this second. Because, if I do another season of Dancing with the Stars, I just need to do it, when the time comes. Whether this will be my last season or not, I don’t know.”

It’s worth mentioning that she has been with the show for a whopping 23 seasons, beginning all the way back in 2006 when she was just 22 years old. While she explained that right now she doesn’t want to overwhelm herself with that career choice, she noted that after this current season concludes, “I can then consume my brain with those thoughts.”

She added that having to suit up in the skin tight leotards that come standard with the show have caused her some degree of body dysmorphia, especially when thinking of having children, explaining:

“I would prefer not to have to put myself in a dance costume and just let myself gain weight. I do believe I will start to love my body more when I don’t have to shove my ass into a dance costume. So, right now [the possibility of getting pregnant] is on hold.”

Cheryl split from longtime partner Matthew Lawrence back in February of this year, citing “irreconcilable differences.” We hope the stars align for the DWTS alum and that she gets everything she hopes for! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

