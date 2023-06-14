Cheryl Hines' Anti-Vaxxer Husband RFK Jr. Suggested They FAKE Divorce For PR!

Sorry, but this guy wants to be president?!?

In case you didn’t know, Cheryl Hines is married to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — son of the late Attorney General and nephew of President John F. Kennedy. And he’s followed his famous family into politics — to the point he’s thrown his hat into the ring for 2024!

Yes, RFK Jr. is a Democrat, but like fellow fringe candidate Marianne Williamson, he’s decided to challenge incumbent Joe Biden for the nomination. As if the party would choose someone else over the person who can boast the qualification of currently being President of the United States.

But Cheryl is standing by her man’s side as he embarks on this pointless endeavor. In fact, the couple gave a joint interview in The New York Times over the weekend in which she showed her support. She said:

“I support Bobby and I want to be there for him, and I want him to feel loved and supported by me.”

She’s definitely sending a message of support. For him being President. The reason this is coming across as so wild is because of what happened with them last year — what we saw AND what we didn’t.

Let’s rewind…

OK, so the platform RFK Jr. is probably best known for these days is not getting workers a proper wage, making sure everyone has access to healthcare, getting billionaires and corporations to pay their share, none of the stuff Dems usually focus on. It’s being an anti-vaxxer. Kennedy was way ahead of the curve on this one! Long before right-wingers suggested COVID vaccines were tracking devices or secret euthanasia or any other nonsense, RFK Jr. was leading the charge against more common vaccines. Like measles, mumps, and rubella, that kind of thing. Way back in 2005 he was pushing the debunked theory that autism was caused by vaccines.

In 2022 there was a much bigger base for anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. We wonder if that’s why Bobby went so overboard — because he infamously said during a rally:

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you can hide in the attic like Anne Frank did. I visited in 1962, East Germany with my father and met people who climbed the wall and escaped. Many died doing it, but it was possible. Today the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run and none of us can hide.”

Yeah. He not only invoked Anne Frank and compared what she went through to being treated with medical advancements, he somehow came down on the side of saying the Holocaust wasn’t as bad. Oof.

Even Cheryl had to speak out against that one. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star was tagged in a response to the Auschwitz Memorial‘s tweet about it. They wrote:

“Exploiting of the tragedy of people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany – including children like Anne Frank – in a debate about vaccines & limitations during global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral & intellectual decay.”

Someone asked Cheryl if she stands with her husband, to which she responded:

“My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues.”

Another tweeter suggested a response for her, writing:

“How about this? ‘No one should compare anything to the horrors of the Holocaust. My husband was wrong to do so.'”

To which Cheryl actually wrote, “I agree with you.” The next morning, she released a stronger statement, saying:

“My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own.”

“Reprehensible and insensitive.” But presidential? Sure! LOLz! Kennedy clearly felt the backlash, including in his own home, because he later issued his own apology, tweeting:

“I apologize for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors. My intention was to use examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control. To the extent my remarks caused hurt, I am truly and deeply sorry.”

Anyway, that’s what we all saw. What happened behind the scenes was much, much stranger!

In the NYT profile, Bobby got very serious about protecting Cheryl amid the controversy. He was so desperate to get her out of hot water, in fact, that he had a bold idea. They could fake their divorce! He explained:

“I saw how it was affecting her life and I said to her, ‘We should just announce that we are separated,’ so that you can have some distance from me.”

What? Sorry, WHAT?! He continued:

“We wouldn’t really be doing anything, we would just — I felt so desperate about protecting her at a time where my statements and my decisions were impacting her.”

OK, we have an alternative option. Maybe if you see how much backlash there is to your ideas, with even your own wife voicing her offense, maybe rethink? Look how deep you’ve gone down the rabbit hole and realize it’s time to pull back? No? Anything but that, huh?

Because he wasn’t apologizing for the sentiment, not really — he wasn’t apologizing for saying the world was being oppressed by vaccines and secret cabals of scientists. He wasn’t apologizing for the wild suggestions of nanotech tracking devices or 5G magnetizing or whatever else. He was really only apologizing for bringing Anne Frank into it.

Here’s the wild thing. This was more than an idle idea. Kennedy even wrote up a press release for this fake separation! Thankfully they came to their senses and didn’t pull this crap. After all, that’s the kind of thing that might make voters think you have a screw loose, right? Now, let’s talk seriously about Bill Gates‘ satellite monitoring…

The funny thing to us is, RFK — who legitimately has proven a very likable candidate in some polls, probably due in no small part to his familial name recognition — somehow thought it was a good idea to tell people about it anyway! After they chose not to do it! WHAT IS HE THINKING???

If we had to guess, we’d say he thinks it’ll make him come across as chivalrous or something, the fact he was willing to make this sacrifice to protect his wife’s online virtue. But in our estimation, revealing you’re the type of guy who could come up with this harebrained scheme only shows how completely out of your gourd you really are! We mean, it’s a hit to your online reputation! You’d fake a divorce over that?!?

For her part, Cheryl told the Times she never even considered giving Bobby the green light to lie to the public about a separation. For one thing, the scandal wasn’t as bad as all that. He claimed it had cost her jobs, she corrected that all that happened was “there was a pause for discussion about how his candidacy might affect” a project “but it has been resolved.” But also she didn’t want to because she’s a much more sensible person, right? Well, maybe not…

Frankly, from her answers she doesn’t all that interested in distancing herself from her hubby’s line of thinking. She told the outlet:

“It was also frustrating to hear Bobby say things that could so easily be twisted into snippets that misrepresented his meaning and didn’t represent who he is.”

TWISTED??? What he said wasn’t twisted, it was just, well… twisted. Everyone got exactly what he was saying, and everyone was rightly horrified because it’s a horrifying thing he said!

As far as Cheryl’s view on vaccines, she

“I see both sides of the vaccine situation. There’s one side that feels scared if they don’t get the vaccine, and there’s the side that feels scared if they do get the vaccine, because they’re not sure if the vaccine is safe. And I understand that. So if Bobby is standing up and saying, ‘Well, are we sure that they’re safe and every vaccine has been tested properly??’ That doesn’t seem too much to ask.”

Wow, that is disingenuous. That is absolutely NOT what he’s asking. That’s what the scientists making these things are asking. That’s why they do all that testing. They’re the ones doing their research. People are only scared about vaccines because of fearmongers like RFK Jr who got in their heads, with no evidence whatsoever, that vaccines are bad. Remember, he has been on this soapbox for nearly two decades now. This was never about a rushed coronavirus vaccine for him, he’s just against vaccines in general. Yeesh.

It’s a really good thing these two didn’t get pretend divorced. Because it’s starting to sound like they deserve each other.

Oh btw, longtime friend of the couple Larry David gave the Times his own view the couple’s claims of his support, texting the outlet:

“Yes love and support, but I’m not ‘supporting’ him.”

Ha! OMG, we can even hear that in his voice…

What do YOU think about all this, Perezcious readers?? Could YOU vote for an anti-vaxxer who says stuff like this? What about someone who’ll lie to the public about divorcing his wife??

