Kanye West Flew To NYC For Julia Fox's Birthday -- And Yes, There Was PLENTY Of PDA!

It’s Julia Fox‘s birthday, and she’ll party with her man if she wants to!

The Uncut Gems actress turned 32 years old on Wednesday, and she opted to ring in the big day in style — by enjoying a night out on the town in New York City with Kanye West by her side!

Related: Julia Fox Denies Copying Kim Kardashian’s Looks With THIS Amazing Excuse…

Social media posts and insider reports confirm that the talented star spent the evening alongside Ye and some friends for a cozy dinner, followed by a small birthday party, at a hotspot in the Big Apple. And thankfully for us, there was plenty of PDA to swoon over when it came to tracking Juliye online!

According to a source who spoke to Page Six about the night out, the actress and the rapper celebrated her special day at Lucien in NYC with a bunch of pals. For a while, it looked as though West wasn’t going to be around, as he had been on the west coast working on his forthcoming album Donda 2. But the outlet reports that he did manage to fly back to NYC for the shindig, with the source saying:

“Ye flew into New York City for her birthday and then is flying back to LA to finish his new album.”

Cross-country lust! The insider explained the French bistro just so happens to be one of Fox’s faves, and being there with West was a high point in a fun night out:

“They arrived together, looking very couple-y. He was all smiles. Her friends were also there. It was a big group.”

Social media posts seemed to confirm that, too! At least one Instagram user posted a video showing Fox seated next to Kanye with friends all around their crowded table. As you can see (below), she appears to be opening birthday gifts with everybody alongside watching and taking pictures, and Ye is all smiles as he reacts to her:

That’s cute!

BTW, Fox’s birthday group included Jeremy O. Harris, the artist behind Slave Play, the production which Juliye so infamously saw on their first date about a month ago.

Harris caught everyone’s attention when the playwright took to TikTok to reveal some PDA from later in the night, too! As you can see (below), Fox and West served sexiness while romantically wrapping their arms around each other:

Of course, this is the first time Fox and Ye have been spotted together in public since their high-profile trip to France for Paris Fashion Week.

Previously, on her podcast Forbidden Fruits, the actress opened up about her love life and recent romantic connection to Kanye. Denying that there’s a PR push at play here, Fox said this on the late January episode of her ‘cast (below):

“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real. … I really don’t [care], I just care about making my art and putting things into the world. That is more thrilling to me now than like eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”

OK then! She does look like she was enjoying herself on this nice night, that’s for sure!

[Image via Will Alexander/WENN/Avalon]