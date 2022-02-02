Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst's Cause Of Death Confirmed

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Cheslie Kryst’s cause of death has been confirmed just a few days after her tragic passing.

On Tuesday, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told People that the beauty pageant winner died by suicide, according to an autopsy. CNN also stated that the 30-year-old suffered multiple blunt impact injuries.

As we reported, this update comes just days after the Extra correspondent jumped from a 60-story condominium building she lived in. She was found dead on the street below just after 7 a.m. on Sunday. Shortly after news broke, her family confirmed the heartbreaking loss in a statement to Extra, saying:

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on. As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time.”

So, so sad. We will be thinking of her loved ones in this devastating time. May Cheslie rest in peace…

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

[Image via Cheslie Kryst/Instagram]