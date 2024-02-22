Chicago West Claps Back At TikTok User Mocking Big Sister North -- And Gets 'Em BANNED??

Note to everyone: do not mess with any of Chicago West’s siblings!

You probably already know North West likes to show off her makeup skills on TikTok. She has a joint account with her mom, Kim Kardashian. The 10-year-old has rocked everything from a face fully covered in yellow makeup to a pink and red look in honor of Valentine’s Day.

While sporting these looks, North tends to lip-sync to a popular remix of Lesley Gore‘s You Don’t Own Me. Check out some examples (below):

Super fun and creative! You wouldn’t think there’d be any drama with these videos, but hey — it’s the internet so…

Here’s the deal. A TikToker named Matteo also uses the You Don’t Own Me sound a lot when creating makeup clips or other posts on the platform. And when North began using the song to make her own makeup videos, he began to mock her. Throughout this month, the social media personality posted multiple videos recreating and making fun of North’s posts. Watch (below):

@sinetmatteo Never been the kind to give up Mrs Westy, don’t tryna test me, It’s gonna get messy ♬ Hot people use this – ????????????꡴

Not this guy mocking a 10-year-old…

Now, North appears to have had enough of Matteo’s antics! She clapped back at him with the help of her little sister! Chicago defended North in a video posted on her sister and Kim’s joint account on Tuesday. In the clip, the 6-year-old could be seen wearing yellow makeup all over her face as she lip-synched to You Don’t Own Me and jabbed a makeup brush on her face.

“Somebody was messing with my sister @Matteo.”

Whoa! Check it out (below):

Matteo has not responded to the beef with North and Chicago. But there may have been a reason for it! Matteo seemingly got briefly BANNED from TikTok for mocking North! A day after Chicago’s video dropped, he claimed to have his account back after getting kicked off the app temporarily. Check it out (below):

OMG! Since this latest chapter in the beef, fans have taken to the comments section of his post to react to the whole ordeal. See (below):

“BYE CHICAGO IS INVOLVED NOW” “YO CHICAGO IS FIGHTING FOR HER SISTER” “MISSSD CHICAGO WEST LEFT A MESSAGE” “THE LITTLE SISTER COMING AFTER YOU TOO” “NOT CHICAGO TAGGING YOUUU” “HELP YALL HE WAS BANNED YESTERDAY CHICAGO GOT GHAT KARDASHIAN POWER” “Her baby sister is on a mission” “Chicago just said ‘how dare u mess with my sista’”

Will this be the end of Matteo and North’s TikTok beef?! We’ll see! But now he knows he’s dealing with Chicago! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

