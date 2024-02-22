Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West Becoming One Of The Youngest Artists To Chart On Billboard’s Hot 100!

Kim Kardashian is a proud momma right now!

On Wednesday, North West officially became one of the youngest artists to chart on Billboard‘s Hot 100! Her track TALKING, performed with Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign on their new joint album Vultures 1, debuted at #30!

Related: What Taylor Swift Thinks About Kanye West Talking About Her AGAIN On New Album!

Obviously, Kim is so happy and excited about her 10-year-old daughter’s accomplishment. And she took to Instagram Stories to make sure everyone knew it! The 43-year-old reality star shared a screenshot from an X (Twitter) post that read:

“North West earns her first ever entry on Hot 100 this week with ‘TALKING.’ She becomes one of the youngest artists to ever chart, at age 10.”

Kim then added as a caption:

“My baby”

Aww! Check it out (below):

Perezcious readers may recall North premiered her song when she attended Kanye’s extremely controversial album listening party in Miami in December. Not only did everyone hear the track the first time, but they found out the name of her rapper alter ego — Miss Westie. She raps on the track:

“It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie. Don’t tryna test me / It’s gonna get messy / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me.”

And now, flash forward to a few months later, she’s a Billboard Hot 100-charting artist! Wow! Congrats to North West. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]