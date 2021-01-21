Chloe Bailey STUNS With Her Official Entry Into The TikTok #BussItChallenge

Chloe Bailey, who is one part of the popular R&B group, ChloeXHalle, is serving some fierce energy with her version of the #BussItChallenge on TikTok.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old singer first uploaded the video to social media and wrote, “better late than never.” In the 15 second clip, she is sporting a classic “I heart Baroque” black and gold Versace bathrobe and bonnet before she drops to the floor and twerks in a stunning black two-piece fit.

Related: Bridgerton The Musical Has Taken Over TikTok Thanks To This Singer-Songwriter

Ch-ch-check out the jaw-dropping post (below):

Of course, social media went absolutely CRAZY (we did too, TBH) after this visual went live. Here’s just a smidgen of the reactions (below):

chloe bailey doing the #BussItChallenge is all i needed to see on this good thursday ???? pic.twitter.com/yH89Qe1BPt — lee ˣ (@overwhelmedlee) January 21, 2021

Chloe flexed on us before the beat even dropped with that Versace robe. pic.twitter.com/Ol99l4BbJP — S.B. (@i_bsylvia) January 21, 2021

chloe bailey knowing that she’s got this entire app wrapped around her finger pic.twitter.com/4PDAOdUsWw — mikal (@fcrgiveme) January 21, 2021

In case you didn’t know, the Buss It Challenge has completely taken over the video-sharing platform. The challenge has people taking two different videos: one where they are in normal clothes (usually a sweatpant or a just out of bed getup) and another where they are in head-to-toe glam. You start by dancing around to a portion of Nelly’s 2002 hit Hot In Here in your sweats, and once the song says, “I think my butt gettin’ big,” you get low and transition into a different cut of Erica Banks’ 2020 bop Buss It as you twerk in your glowed-up look.

The more you know as they say! Happy dancing!

Did U absolutely love Chloe’s submission into the challenge? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Apega/WENN & Chloe Bailey/Instagram]