Chloe Bailey STUNS With Her Official Entry Into The TikTok #BussItChallenge

Chloe Bailey Of ChloeXHalle STUNS With Her Official Entry Into The TikTok #BussItChallenge

Chloe Bailey, who is one part of the popular R&B group, ChloeXHalle, is serving some fierce energy with her version of the #BussItChallenge on TikTok.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old singer first uploaded the video to social media and wrote, “better late than never.” In the 15 second clip, she is sporting a classic “I heart Baroque” black and gold Versace bathrobe and bonnet before she drops to the floor and twerks in a stunning black two-piece fit.

Ch-ch-check out the jaw-dropping post (below):

 

Of course, social media went absolutely CRAZY (we did too, TBH) after this visual went live. Here’s just a smidgen of the reactions (below):

 

In case you didn’t know, the Buss It Challenge has completely taken over the video-sharing platform. The challenge has people taking two different videos: one where they are in normal clothes (usually a sweatpant or a just out of bed getup) and another where they are in head-to-toe glam. You start by dancing around to a portion of Nelly’s 2002 hit Hot In Here in your sweats, and once the song says, “I think my butt gettin’ big,” you get low and transition into a different cut of Erica Banks’ 2020 bop Buss It as you twerk in your glowed-up look.

The more you know as they say! Happy dancing!

Did U absolutely love Chloe’s submission into the challenge? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Apega/WENN & Chloe Bailey/Instagram]

Jan 21, 2021 13:00pm PDT

