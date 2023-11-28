Kanye West Has No Plans Yet To See His Kids For Christmas -- Seriously!?

Kanye West has no plans to return to the US anytime soon… even to see his kids?!?

The rapper has been traveling all around the globe lately, with most of his time spent in Italy and Saudi Arabia in recent months. He is currently settled in the Middle East, where his wife Bianca Censori has just joined him again amid rumors of a breakup. While he has enjoyed some time with his two eldest kids, North, 10, and Saint, 7, who have visited him along his travels, he’s yet to see his youngest, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, per The US Sun. And now a source for the outlet isn’t so sure he’ll be seeing any of them AT ALL for the holidays!

On Monday, insiders told the outlet that Ye has no immediate plans to return to Los Angeles — where his children primarily live with Kim Kardashian. While he might try to figure out a plan to get some face time with the little ones for Christmas, nothing is set in stone yet. Explaining the Heartless star’s big move, the source revealed:

“Ye has loved being out of LA, he’s never been a huge fan of the city and has no immediate plans to return, despite having a place here and his Yeezy HQ. Bianca has spent time back in Australia and they’re getting back on track and planning what to do for the holidays.”

We all know the husband and wife were partying together in Dubai on Thanksgiving, so, the fashion designer’s really not prioritizing seeing his kids this holiday season at all! So far, at least.

As for the tentative reunion with his children, the source went on:

“There is talk of them returning to Italy in the next few weeks where he’s renting a place and having Kim fly the kids there, but it’s up in the air at the minute. He hasn’t had all four children in a while, so it may just be the older ones, who are always accompanied by Kim’s security and a nanny, but he does want to see them.”

Hah! Gotta love that the source emphasized the fact security and a nanny would be with them considering North previously made headlines for revealing her pops didn’t have any sort of support when they were around. The SKIMS founder doesn’t want anyone getting any ideas!

All that said, it’s unclear why the rapper hasn’t made time to see his youngest kids in a bit. Maybe he finds it more complicated to travel with them because of their ages? Or maybe this has to do with the fact that last month he had his friend Ian Connor share a screenshot of a message he wrote to Elon Musk, in which he claimed the model was keeping his kids away from him. Hmm…

Either way, we hope the children will get to see their father soon! The holidays are all about being with loved ones after all! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

