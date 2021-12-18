Chris Noth Source Calls Zoe Lister-Jones' Allegations ‘False And Desperate’

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A source for Chris Noth is speaking out on the latest accusation against the actor.

As we reported, Zoe Lister-Jones took to Instagram on Thursday to detail the alleged experiences she had with the 67-year-old Sex and the City alum following The Hollywood Reporter’s article on two women accusing him of sexual assault. The 39-year-old actress claimed she watched Noth be “consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter” and claimed he acted inappropriately towards her while “drunk” on the set of Law & Order. Reacting to the death of his SATC character Mr. Big, she recalled telling her friend how thankful she had been, explaining:

“Last week my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big’s death on ‘And Just Like That,’ and I said, honestly, I felt relieved. He asked why and I told him it was because I couldn’t separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator. My friend was alarmed at my word choice. And to be honest, so was I. I hadn’t thought of this man for so many years, and yet there was a virility to my language that came from somewhere deep and buried.”

Lister-Jones continued, revealing the experiences with Noth:

“In my twenties I worked at a club in NY that Chris Noth owned and on the few occasions he would show up, he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter. That same year I was a guest star on ‘Law and Order’ and it was his first episode after returning as a detective after ‘SATC.’ He was drunk on set. During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes. In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.”

Just terrible. If you haven’t seen the post yet, you can read Zoe’s entire message (below):

While the Life in Pieces star received a ton of support online, an insider close to Noth has since slammed the allegations, claiming the statement is just her way of seeking attention. What the f**k. The source said to TheWrap Friday:

“This is just false and a desperate attempt to insert herself into the narrative. To allege he was drunk on the set of ‘Law & Order’ is also false.”

Interesting, how the person specifically calls out the on-set intoxication claim…

As previously mentioned, Lister-Jones’ post came shortly after two women, who went by the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, shared their accounts of sexual assault from Noth. Zoe claimed the star had raped her at his apartment in 2004 while Lily said she was assaulted in his New York City apartment in 2015. Noth also denied the claims in a statement to the THR, saying:

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

We’ll keep you posted if Chris decides to speak out on the new accusations himself.

