Chris Pratt Once Blacked Out On Ambien & Challenged Dave Bautista To A Wrestling Match! OMG!

Chris Pratt might want to stay away from all medications that help induce sleep… like, forever… or else he’s going to send a text message that might get him killed!

The actor popped up on The Late Late Show on Thursday night to promote his new Amazon Prime sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War, and during his sit-down with host James Corden, Pratt told a hilarious story about a mortifying old text exchange.

The former high school wrestler recalled how earlier in his career in Hollywood, he used to take sleep aids like Ambien. All that stopped one day after he had a text message exchange with his Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Dave Bautista that Chris didn’t remember AT ALL!

After telling Corden some funny stories about his high school wrestling days, Pratt launched into his hilarious (and nearly very scary!) tale about the former WWE champion-turned-actor. Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s husband recalled how he popped an Ambien one night to help him doze off, only to meet up with Bautista the next day unprepared for the surprise of his life:

“There was a moment in my life where I would take sleep aids to help me sleep, and I don’t anymore because of things like this, but I would text people. And I was black out. I would have no idea what I’m texting people while on Ambien. [One day], I’m on Ambien and texting people, and the next day he comes in and goes, ‘hey man, that text you sent last night.’ And I go, ‘what text?’ He goes, ‘you don’t remember?'”

At that point, Pratt is perfectly imitating Bautista’s voice and laughter, revealing that the real former wrestler took great pleasure in seeing the actor think he could match up in the ring! Pratt continued (below):

“When he walks out, I was like, ‘What did I text him? I look at my phone — it’s a text like this long [holds hands up]. It was like ‘Dave? I want to wrestle. I want to wrestle you. No one needs to know, but I just want to know, I think I could take you. I think I can wrestle you, bro, like collegiate rules. No elbows, no knees. I just want — I want to feel the power.’ I was mortified. Dave would kill me. That was so bad.”

Amazing!

Corden clearly agreed with Pratt’s final thought on that potential wrestling match, offering up this in response:

“I fancy your chances against a lot of people; you should never ever wrestle him.”

LOLz!

You can see the hilarious moment (below) at about the 9:15 mark during Chris’ chat with Corden:

Too funny! Also, did you stick around for the rest of the video and see that Rubik’s Cube gimmick at the end?! Talk about an incredible talent. And all in a minute or two while talking, too!!!

