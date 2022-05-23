Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2 -- Details Here!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have a new bundle of joy in their life! So great!!!

The couple announced on Sunday night that they have welcomed their second child! Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who got married in June 2019, are already parents to their 1-year-old daughter Lyla Maria Pratt. The 42-year-old actor is also a father to his 9-year-old son Jack Pratt, who he shared with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The pair was mum about much of the detail surrounding the birth, but they did announce in joint Instagram posts that they had a name for the baby girl and everything: Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. That’s an absolutely gorgeous name!

In their joint messages about the birth, the couple revealed very little about the arrival of their second daughter, but they did both write via IG (below):

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris”

Along with that, here (below) is one of the identical Instagram posts that they each shared for their followers announcing the arrival of their second child together:

That is so lovely! And knowing how wonderfully these two have taken to parenting prior to this, we are sure that things will be so magical and happy for the famous family as the second child blends into their lives!

As you may recall, multiple sources first revealed to People that the parents were expecting another little one together back in December 2021. While they never publicly announced the happy news themselves, they have been vocal about expanding their family over the years. Following their wedding in 2019, he admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he wanted “lots of kids,” adding at the time:

“Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life. I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star previously revealed to E! News that they’re hoping for more in the future, saying:

“I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide. We’ll do it. I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let’s go.”

Such a great situation for this family of FOUR!!!

Congrats to the happy parents!

