LOST Drama! Dominic Monaghan Finally Confirms Rumor Ex Evangeline Lilly Cheated On Him During Filming!

And you thought the ending of LOST itself was rough! Turns out the big love story behind the scenes was equally devastating!

For those who never heard, while everyone was wondering whether Kate would date heroic doctor Jack or sexy grifter Sawyer, the IRL romance was going down with the failed rockstar Charlie. Stars Dominic Monaghan and Evangeline Lilly dated for over three years — and even reportedly got engaged!

However, you could say the relationship, like the iconic sci-fi show, went off the rails a bit. All we knew for sure is that they broke up, and it was messy.

Dominic was a guest on Anna Faris‘ relationship podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified this week and really opened about the painful split:

“I’ve only really got my heart broken once in my life. I was dating an actress on Lost called Evangeline Lilly, who, you know, has gone on to have a name all of her own. I don’t really know how she would explain the narrative, but from my point of view, it was probably the first time in my life that I was all in.”

Aw… Unfortunately, in retrospect he realized the way he was spending his late 20s may have been what led to the future Ant-Man star moving on. He said of his partying ways at the time:

“Even though I would get my work done and at that point I was a very committed actor to Lost, I would only consider it a weekend if I was drunk out of my mind on a Friday and Saturday night. I thought that was normal.”

He reckons his alcohol abuse, even if relegated to weekends, drove a wedge between him and the more straight-laced Evangeline:

“I think if you are drinking often, probably your behavior, choices and mood are up for debate and I think Evie was pretty straight down the middle… I was always the guy that wanted more.”

However, as much as he may blame himself for the dynamic not working, it was Lilly who made the first move. That is to say, she made a move with someone else! He admitted to Anna:

“I think she was looking around to see what else was an option. Unfortunately, there was a bit of a crossover which was upsetting for me and it exploded in my face in an awful way.”

“A bit of crossover” is one of the more forgiving ways we’ve heard that put.

It’s certainly kinder than how he first clued the world in to her infidelity. See, years ago when Lilly joined the Hobbit films, following in her The Lord of the Rings ex’s footsteps, someone commented on a social media post complimenting her looks. And he responded coldly:

“Nah. I don’t date cheaters.”

Yeah…

This is the first time we’ve gotten the full story — or at least this much of it. In the intervening decade Dominic has clearly had more time to process and forgive. But at the time it was the deepest of cuts. And it was made all the worse by how he found out — someone on set warned him what was going on! He explained:

“I genuinely think they were trying to help. They didn’t think I had all the facts and thought there was a chance the island of Oahu was laughing at me.”

Oof! They may have been trying to help, but they definitely didn’t! The pain of the betrayal was compounded with idea that everyone else on the show knew all about it! Given that, we can’t help but wonder if it was with another member of the cast or crew…

Dominic isn’t going that far, as he’s past it now. And a big step forward was realizing his part in the end of the relationship. He recalled painfully:

“Two months into the breakup I woke up on my kitchen floor, I didn’t know what time it was and my house was black. I was surrounded by pills and I was messed up on medication. I sat up and looked at this mess in front of me and thought, ‘This could have been it.’ I could have accidentally taken the wrong cocktail of stuff mixed with alcohol, mixed with where my head’s at, and that could have been it. At that point it was a big turning point.”

We’re so glad that wasn’t it — and that he got clean and over the woman he’d… well, lost.

What do YOU think of this vintage dirty laundry, y’all?? Let us know in the comments (below)! You can listen to the full Unqualified episode HERE.

