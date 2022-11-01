Anna Faris' Son Jack Made A Shocking NSFW Comment -- That He Learned From Her Movie!

Kids say the darndest things!

Anna Faris revealed to E! News on Monday her totally relaxed parenting style caused her son to pick up on some inappropriate comments from TV! When asked if she and her The Estate co-star Toni Collette allow their children to watch the movies they star in, the 45-year-old confessed she’s not a helicopter parent when it comes to films — but maybe she should be? Because of her lax attitude, Jack Pratt blurted out an NSFW comment in front of his friends:

“I am much more relaxed. I shouldn’t be. Apparently my son said the other day — and he said it to the television I guess — but in front of some kids, he said, ‘Suck my balls.'”

LOLz!!

Faris said she wasn’t around when the 10-year-old, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Pratt, made the comment — but another one of the kids’ parents caught wind of it. We wonder which one of her movies he was watching when he heard that… We hope not Movie 43…

But she’s got no regrets about raising a (sometimes potty-mouthed) little boy! In fact, she said it’s “awesome”:

“I love having a 10-year-old boy. He is hysterical. And I feel like I’m a child myself. So maybe he’s just raising himself. So we’ll see how that goes. How he turns out.”

Aww! We’re sure he’ll turn out great with such a wonderful mom — who seems to be totally obsessed with showing him as much love as she can:

“I’m crazy about him. I can’t wait to grab him. Every day.”

Too sweet! Have your kids ever picked up on something inappropriate from the TV? Let us know in the comments (below)!

