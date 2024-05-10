Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Emily Goldberg Dies Suddenly -- Almost Exactly 6 Years After Him...

Emily Goldberg has sadly passed away.

We’ve just learned the 34-year-old ex-girlfriend of music icon Avicii died back on April 3, according to an online obituary. She reportedly died of a pulmonary embolism. So sad…

This heartbreaking news comes a full year after she officially was declared cancer free, as she revealed in a post on Instagram at the time, captioning it hilariously, “I lived bitch”:

She’s survived by her parents Julie and Sam Goldberg, as well as her brother Aaron Goldberg, who described her as a “vivacious and unique person who experienced many adventures in her all too brief life”. So sad.

Her untimely death comes almost exactly six years after the Avicii’s shocking passing. The musician died by suicide, news that shook the world in April 2018. After the renowned DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling, passed, Emily wrote a heartbreaking tribute on her social media. She said at the time:

“‘Come on babe, don’t give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love.’ Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them. For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can’t look at Bear without knowing I’ll never see his face again. I’m still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it’s all over, because I don’t want it to be real. RIP Avicii.”

Both Avicii and Emily are gone far, far too soon. Our hearts go out to her loved ones. May she rest in peace.

