Meghan McCain Slams The View As 'Crazy Old People' Who Yell About Her All The Time!

Meghan McCain is so over The View! You can tell by the fact she definitely isn’t still talking about it…

The Republican pundit was apoplectic earlier this month after being mildly shaded. In a convo about how Hunter Biden had used his famous father’s name to make money, Ana Navarro threw a little shade at John McCain‘s daughter, saying:

“Joe Biden‘s crime is being Hunter Biden’s father. Look, did Hunter Biden influence peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington — people sitting at this table did it.”

She didn’t mention Meghan’s name, but you don’t really have to, do you. That’s the beauty of shade. Everyone knows Meghan did that s**t, that’s how they know it was referring to her!

Meghan took the ribbing in good humor and with humility… NAH, we’re just kidding! She threatened to sue! She said the ladies of The View “slander me on an almost weekly basis” and said she would be “consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled.” Yeesh. All over some shade about how she got TV jobs because of nepotism!

Well, she isn’t through talking about how over the show she is! On the latest episode of the Your Welcome podcast, she complained to host Michael Malice:

“I can’t go like a week without something being said about me on the show. The thing about The View is that I didn’t know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever. That, for the rest of my life, I’m going to be bullied, and yelled at, and abused, and brought up for years… I just didn’t know that when I signed to do this show that I have to deal with these crazy old people just yelling about me all of the time.”

LOLz! “Crazy old people just yelling about me all of the time.” That’s definitely a fair and reasonable assessment of what happened. She continued talking about her former co-hosts:

“I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them, like whole months without thinking about the show or anything. And, apparently, I am just on their minds every day. And it’s pathetic.”

Yeah, that would be pretty pathetic if someone from The View just couldn’t let things go after years apart…

If you were wondering who this Malice guy was, well, he asked Meghan if she thought The View was part of a conspiracy to repeal the 19th amendment — women’s right to vote. What in the eff does that even mean? Like… they’re purposely so buffoonish it makes men want to take their vote away? Wow. Yeah, if you were curious the level of discourse Meghan is engaging with in her post-View days, there you have it. Yeesh.

Anyway, she responded:

“I honestly don’t think that, just from working there, that they’re that smart.”

She went on to say the show is both “chaotic” and “disorganized” but also “rigged” — because the Hot Topics were what the majority wanted to talk about, and the majority are all liberal! Once again, a Republican saying out loud they don’t like democracy when it means they don’t get their way. LOLz!

What do YOU think of Meghan still going on about The View?

[Image via The View/YouTube.]