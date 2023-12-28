Glen Powell Reveals Why Sydney Sweeney Cheating Rumors Were So Hard For Him!

Think something’s going on between co-stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney? Well, if you ask him, he’s doubling down on the notion it was all just a PR move — but admits it really f**ked with him!

As Perezcious readers know, the actors first sparked dating rumors in April when fans started to speculate their on-screen romance in the flick Anyone But You had bled into real life — which is a big problem considering the Euphoria star is engaged to Jonathan Davino and the Top Gun: Maverick lead was dating Gigi Paris at the time. Amid all of this drama, Gigi and Glen broke up after three years (they’d been on and off for a bit, reportedly, but things came to an end after she visited the film set). Through all of this, Glen and Syd denied relationship rumors, insisting they just leaned into their chemistry to hype up the movie.

Now, in a new interview with Business Insider on Friday, the leading man is giving “all the credit” for those dating rumors to his co-star, saying:

“I don’t have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she’s very smart. She’s very smart. And look, Sydney and I do have authentic chemistry.”

He went on to note the pair had “a wonderful journey” making the movie together — but then when musing if the sparks were real, he just laughed! Ouch! Not exactly a no, but not really a good sign either.

Related: TJ Holmes & Amy Robach’s Relationship Sounds REALLY Toxic!

In fact, the one thing that is VERY clear is all the rumors made Glen’s heartbreak even worse for him! He dished:

“The only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour. I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff.”

We get why it’d be hard to pretend to be falling for a new girl amid a tough split like this — but he sure had us convinced on those red carpets! Just saying!

Despite the White Lotus star having a ring on her finger, the 35-year-old also insisted it was “easier” for her to play into the so-called fake affair, adding:

“It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she’s in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she’s very happy. So it was a little harder for me.”

Umm, we’d think her fiancé would be pretty pissed about the rumors, too?? Unless maybe he was more clued in on it than perhaps Gigi was? It’s possible…

Regardless of the drama, Glen praised Sydney’s “impressive sense of marketing,” adding that she knows “what is new and fresh and cool.” He’d also work with her again in a “heartbeat” so they’re clearly still on good terms, whether or not real sparks are actually flying. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & WIRED/YouTube]