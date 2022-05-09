Garrett Hedlund Shares Super Sweet Handwritten Note To Ex Emma Roberts For Mother's Day -- Look!

They may be broken up, but Garrett Hedlund still has a lot of love for ex-girlfriend Emma Roberts!

On Sunday, that 37-year-old actor shared a heartfelt (and handwritten) letter to the actress in honor of Mother’s Day — and it is seriously so sweet!! Referencing the couple’s 1-year-old son Rhodes, the dad gushed:

“Happy Mother’s Day! To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma. You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away. From morning to night, all my love”

Wow! That’s so poetic!

Ch-ch-check out the kind words in his own handwriting (below).

BTW, Garrett shared a letter to his own momma as well!

Innerestingly, Emma didn’t respond to the post so who knows how it really made her feel. She did, however, take to her Instagram feed to share an adorable photo holding her son as well as to pay tribute to her own mom, writing:

“Happy Mother’s Day to the loves of my life Roadie and mama @kellygrace1010 Rhodes thank you for making me a mom and mama thank you for teaching me how to be one!! & being the best Mims we could ask for ”

Cute!

The performers ended their 3-year relationship in January, shortly after welcoming their baby boy. At the time, sources claimed it was actually parenting challenges that led to the split, but another source for ET later insisted that they have been able to keep a “healthy, manageable co-parenting relationship with boundaries.” Garrett’s note certainly points to the latter… though the lack of response isn’t encouraging…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

