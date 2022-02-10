Chrishell Stause Says She Never Heard From Ex-Husband Justin Hartley Following Her Mother’s Death

This is not a good look for Justin Hartley…

Chrishell Stause detailed the rocky relationship between her momma Ranae and her former husband in her new book, Under Construction. In particular, she recalled the lack of concern he apparently had when her mom passed away in July 2020 following a battle with lung cancer. As fans know, Stause was married to Hartley for two years before he filed for divorce in November 2019. During their messy divorce, the former soap opera actress revealed the news of the heartbreaking loss of her mom on social media, writing at the time:

“In disbelief that you are gone. Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could. Absolutely heartbreaking watching you take your last labored breath, but there is a peace knowing you two are together again, free from the pain that plagued your time here.”

In her new book, the Selling Sunset star remembered her sister asking if the This Is Us actor ever reached out to offer his condolences at the time – and according to Stause, he did not. However, the 40-year-old television personality admitted that she did not expect him to since the two never had a great relationship. In fact, she said that her “mom never even liked Justin” in the first place!

“I told her that he hadn’t, and that I wasn’t really expecting him to, but that it was okay because mom never liked [him] anyway.”

Related: Selling Sunset Awkwardness!? Jason Oppenheim Still ‘Madly In Love’ With Chrishell Stause

Stause then added:

“She’d never seen any of his shows, and she’d only watched a few episodes of Selling Sunset, so she just lived in a different world and was not won over by someone’s celebrity. At the end of the day, she just cared about how someone treated her daughter.”

The most important thing! She also noted:

“I’m not sure if she did it on purpose or as a dig, but she always called him Jacob.”

Wow…

Recently, Stause opened up about her parents’ deaths, who passed away from lung cancer just over a year apart, on World Cancer Day. Stause expressed that she still missed them everyday, writing:

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t wish we caught it sooner so we could have maybe had more time together. My heart is with all of you that have lost someone to this terrible disease. My parents were always the life of the party. I had a dream last night with them laughing so vividly. I wish we took more pictures and videos when we were together. I wish I didn’t hold a grudge so long on things when they were just trying their best. If anyone is reading this and mad at a loved one- Life is truly too short. Please let it go if you can. Try and see things from where they are coming from and the tools that they have. I miss you everyday. Oh and #FuckCancer.”

Are you surprised Justin never contacted Chrishell following the loss of her mom? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below).

[Image via Chrishell Stause/Instagram, Justin Hartley/Instagram]