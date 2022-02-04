Selling Sunset Awkwardness!? Jason Oppenheim Still ‘Madly in Love’ With Chrishell Stause, Say Co-Stars!

The breakup between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim sounds like a case of star-crossed lovers!

As fans know, the Netflix co-stars split five months after going public with their relationship. They both insisted there was still love and respect between them, but the breakup came down to one thing… Chrishell wanted kids, and Jason didn’t. It’s a common divide between couples, but still totally heartbreaking.

Even more heartbreaking? The Selling Sunset boss is still “madly in love” with her! OMG! This news comes straight from a reliable source – castmate Mary Fitzgerald (who is also Jason’s ex and Chrishell’s bestie). She dropped this bombshell in an interview with Us, adding:

“I was surprised. … It’s sad because I love them together.”

In fact, Mary revealed that the 44-year-old “shocked” her by actually considering starting a family with Chrishell anyway. Apparently, he was even asking “strangers” about their kids “every place he would go” to get advice on the subject. She explained:

“I know that [Jason] was going back and forth because kids — to him — that’s something, I mean, he’s never wanted. … I think he was trying to make sure, like, that [he had] an option if he was able to get himself on board with it. … [But] he just realized it’s not for him.”

The real estate agent’s hubby Romain Bonnett chimed in:

“He loved [Chrishell] so much. … I think that, in his head, it was like, ‘Yeah, I think I could [have kids] because of the way I feel [about her].'”

Ugh! What a sad situation!

Mary observed that her ex “doesn’t do anything lightly,” and at the end of the day, she said:

“I think, at the end of the day, he didn’t feel it was right. But they’re mutually OK with it. They’re still really good friends. And I think they would wish it would’ve worked out because they both love each other very, very much, but they just want different things as far as a family life.”

The couple apparently had to face their fundamental differences when the former soap opera star began freezing her eggs, which, according to Romain, Jason was “a little bit” involved in. Mary remarked:

“He never misled her, like, ‘OK, this is definitely happening.’ But they were putting it in place, and he was on board because, you know, of age. There’s a time limit on how long she’s got. … He’s not going to be ready in her timeframe. He wishes he could though.”

Her husband reflected:

“But at the end of the day, they split for the good of each other because he knew couldn’t give her what she wanted. And she knew that he couldn’t give it to her. … So, even though they love [each other] so much, at the end of the day, they [couldn’t make it work].”

While Mary said The Oppenheim Group co-founder was “heartbroken” about the outcome of their disagreement, Chrishell herself told People that the breakup was “bittersweet.” She explained:

“You can’t talk out this problem. It’s just something that, it is what it is. I will say it’s a relationship I’m really extremely proud of. I think that we entered and left it with so much respect and love for each other.”

The reality star mused:

“When you get older, you have a little bit more freedom about who you are. I feel like that’s really true, because the ability to be able to separate from a relationship that wasn’t going to serve both people for what they wanted long term and be able to just kind of remain friends and be able to be like, ‘Okay, well I only get one shot at this life. Let me go try and see if I can figure this out,’ and bounce back… I will say, that kind of inspired me to not sit around and mope like I’ve done so many times in the past.”

She continued:

“It was beautiful… and it’s time to get back out there. If this is what you say you want, then go get it. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

The 40-year-old stated that while she is definitely looking for a partner, she’ll still pursue being a mother “on [her] own.” And as for her most recent relationship, she said:

“I know Jason is so proud of me and we love each other so much.”

Sigh. What a tragic case of right person, wrong time. But we still have to give them props for being honest with each other and pursuing their own paths. Wishing them both the best.

