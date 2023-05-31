Chrishell Stause Reveals Unexpected Reason She Isn’t Wearing A Wedding Ring After Marrying G Flip!

No, Chrishell Stause’s marriage to G Flip isn’t already in trouble!

As you most likely know by now, the 41-year-old revealed earlier this month that she tied the knot to the 29-year-old musician after more than a year of dating. While the couple exchanged vows in Sin City, it turned out they weren’t actually married, at least in the eyes of the law. And now, it looks like she’s missing another important wedding item — her ring! That detail had some folks worried for the couple… but according to Chrishell, there’s a reason for that!

On Tuesday, a fan noticed that she wasn’t wearing her ring in a video posted on Instagram Stories prompting them to ask:

“Wait I thought you got married?! Where’s the ring.”

Well, the Selling Sunset star wasn’t going to let the rumors of her marriage to G Flip being on the rocks run rampant! She quickly screenshot the DM, and Chrishell then “answered” in the “next slide,” saying:

“Ok so in case this is what the salacious headline was going to be, I’m just going to answer this right now and let you guys know it’s not going to be for what you’d think. I’m happily married. Very happy. But I’m not wearing my ring because I have gained weight. And I am fine with that.”

The real estate agent also noted that she’s either getting her ring “resized” or replaced with another one since “everyone knows” about the marriage now, adding:

“Anyways, long story short, if you see me without my ring, listen, I’m living my best life and yeah, that’s why.”

So there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to Chrishell and G Flip’s relationship! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop them in the comments below.

[Image via Chrishell Stause/Instagram]