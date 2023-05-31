Kendra Wilkinson Cryptically Says She'll 'Always Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett -- And Might Want MORE!

Kendra Wilkinson is opening up about her love life — but also being WAY cryptic about her future with Hank Baskett!

In a new conversation with Us Weekly on Monday, the former Playboy Playmate revealed she will “forever love” the athlete, even through the messiness, even all these years after their divorced! Reflecting on her relationship with her ex these days, with whom she shares Hank Jr. and Alijah, now 13 and 9 (!!!), respectively, Kendra gushed:

“He’s the greatest father to my kids and that’s all I really just ask for. That itself is so good.”

She went on to say the kids are “so happy” and “so taken care of.” Aw! Love to hear that!

Here’s where things got a little eyebrow-raising. When contemplating her future with the football star, she suggested she might just one day want to be more than just co-parents again, expressing:

“It’s good enough and if later down the line things happen, then they happen. I will always love him and I loved him once. Love doesn’t just go away.”

Well, then. It sounds like they might stand a chance at getting back together one day! For any shippers who were devastated to see the Kendra On Top couple split, there’s actually hope! Can you believe it??

Elaborating a bit more, she added:

“We only have a short time on Earth, and once you love someone, I will always love them, you know?”

Very true — especially when they’re still so engrained in your life!

As Perezcious readers may recall, the model filed for divorce in April 2018. Seven months later, their settlement was rejected by a judge when they didn’t file their paperwork correctly. Their divorce was ultimately finalized in 2019. Their split came after 10 years together, kind of a surprise after they survived for years amid rampant allegations Hank cheated. While Hank denied the claims, Us Weekly revealed at the time that Kendra threw her wedding ring in the toilet upon hearing about the alleged affair. They stayed together for a long time following the rumors but eventually went their separate ways.

Nowadays, The Girls Next Door alum is focusing on her kids and career rather than her dating life, which she says is “nonexistent” at the moment. Noting that she also doesn’t have a nanny or housekeeper, she expressed:

“It’s really [not in] my head right now because I’m really so in love with building my new career and focus[ing] on my two kids.”

She teased:

“I don’t really have a lot of time to give to some dude. It’s just not really exciting for me to think that way. It’s more exciting to sell houses and feel that good feeling. … I love what I’m doing and if I’m loving what I’m doing, I don’t see the purpose in changing that and giving my time to another person hoping that it works.”

That doesn’t mean she’s not living her best life, though! The Kendra Sells Hollywood star said her “life is just getting good again” after “struggling for years” being “in a very bad, dark place” — and it’s all thanks to being a new real estate agent and her successful co-parenting dynamic. Still, it can be hard to split her time with her kids, she acknowledged in a different interview with the outlet in 2021:

“You’ve just got to go with it. You’ve got to figure it out and be OK with it.”

While the busy schedule can be “tough” and she “of course” misses her kiddos when they’re with the ex-NFL player, it seems she believes things are for the best. And who knows? It seems like anything could happen with Kendra and Hank in the future! Thoughts? Let us know in the comments (below)!

