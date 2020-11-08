Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Hit The Streets Of Los Angeles To Celebrate Joe Biden's Presidential Victory!

Just like the rest of us who voted blue, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend could NOT contain their excitement over the exciting election news!

After learning that Donald Trump lost his second bid for the White House and Joe Biden was elected the next President of the United States, the power couple joined thousands of who crowded the streets of Los Angeles on Saturday to celebrate the Democratic Party’s victory — and quite frankly, the battle for our country’s soul.

Chrissy had been reacting to the news on social media since it was announced earlier that morning. She shared a clip on Instagram of her and her hubby vibing out to rapper YG‘s instant, timeless classic song FDT (aka F*** Donald Trump), and tagged members of the politician’s family in her caption:

SO savage and yet such a mood, if we’re being honest!!!

But by mid-afternoon, she had grown antsy from turning up at home while citizens flocked to the streets to celebrate in large numbers. (Which, by the way, is still a pretty dangerous idea considering we are still in a pandemic!) She tweeted:

Jealous of everyone in the streets partying. Beverly Hills quiet. Lol — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

Minutes later, the momma of four threw caution to the wind, threw on her shoes, and ran out of the house!

Joined by the All of Me singer, Teigen ventured to the West Hollywood area to bask in the excitement of the moment. First cruising through the crowd from their car, the pair really got into it and later literally hopped ON TOP of their vehicle to get closer to the people!

Best moment of my life (and kids?) https://t.co/UBzWAVH6yV — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

OMG!! They look pretty presidential right here, don’t they? Ha! Even if Biden and Kamala Harris didn’t win, we still would’ve gladly taken them as our leaders over Trump and First Lady Melania. Just saying!!

See more fun, fan-captured footage from the impromptu victory rally (below):

We love to see it!!!

[Image via Sheri Deteman/WENN/Twitter]