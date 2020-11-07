Here's How The Kardashian-Jenners Reacted To Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Winning The Presidency!

Now that the results of the 2020 presidential election are in, with multiple outlets officially calling Joe Biden‘s victory over Donald Trump early Saturday morning, it’s time to check in on America’s famous family and see how they reacted to the big news!

Of course, we’re talking about the Kardashian–Jenners!

As we reported, fans openly criticized Khloé Kardashian and the rest of her KUWTK co-stars for not doing enough to encourage voter turnout this year or endorse a specific candidate. Some even speculated that Kim Kardashian West might’ve actually voted against Biden, as well as her husband Kanye West after suspicious social media led many to believe she secretly cast her ballot for Trump.

Related: Barack Obama Congratulates Joe Biden — See His Epic Statement HERE!

Let’s not forget the way Kourtney Kardashian subtly endorsed ‘Ye just a few short weeks before Election Day, much to the chagrin of her followers. By the way, the father of four reportedly only received about 60,000 votes total. Talk about being a non-factor…

So, what did Kris Jenner‘s krew have to say when Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris officially made history?

Well, it seems they’re VERY happy about it all!

In fact, KKW was among the first to share her excitement on social media, tweeting out red, white, and blue heart emojis alongside victory posts from the winners. See ’em both (below):

Kourtney told her followers she was “joyful” over the election results, while also reposting a clip of Harris:

In a string of tweets, Khloé revealed she was on the verge of tears — happy ones! — when she heard the news:

Great morning!!!!!!!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 7, 2020

OMG I want to cry tears of joy!!!! Bravo!!! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 7, 2020

Miz Kendall Jenner echoed similar sentiments of relief over on her own feed, too:

i’m emotional, relieved, and filled with joy this morning!!! ???????????????? — Kendall (@KendallJenner) November 7, 2020

Related: Jennifer Aniston Told Her Followers It Wasn’t Funny To Vote For Kanye West!

Over on Instagram, Kylie Jenner shared a number of posts on her Story, which celebrated Kamala’s historic win as the first woman and first Black and South Asian person to hold office as Vice President. In addition to a Los Angeles Times article and a clip of correspondent Van Jones‘ emotional on-air breakdown after the election was called, she reposted designer Alexander Wang‘s upload (below):

And even Rob Kardashian, who’s just recently started returning to the spotlight, weighed in on the results, too:

We love to see it, truly!! Nothing yet from momager Kris, but it wouldn’t be a far stretch to assume she feels the same way that most of her family does.

As for Kanye? Well, we learned how he felt about losing in such an abysmal fashion days ago on November 4. Once early Election Day totals began pouring in, he quickly conceded and set his sights on running for office again in four more years:

For the record, we weren’t really expecting any congratulatory posts from him. This was more of an FYI, LOLz!

But there you have it, Perezcious readers. This doesn’t exactly tell us who they all voted for, and it may not do much for fans who flooded their posts with disapproval for their transparency AFTER the fact, but it’s all right there. And the KarJenners have survived another day without totally being cancelled!

[Image via Instar/WENN/Instagram]