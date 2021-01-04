Chrissy Teigen Gets Her Nose Pierced -- For Real This Time!

Chrissy Teigen won’t let one bad piercing stop her!

As you may recall, John Legend’s wife attempted to spice up her look while on vacation with a new nose piercing. Unfortunately, it didn’t go to plan, as she shared on Twitter:

“So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao” “Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose. It’s like Jerry Seinfeld‘s bobsledding joke. It’s impossible to do wrong”

So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao pic.twitter.com/PnzjtzFcb5 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 29, 2020

After the botched first try, the Cravings author promised followers that she would make the nose ring happen — and now she’s following through on her promise! On Sunday, she posted her successfully pierced nose to Instagram. In a brief clip, she showed off the stud, saying:

“Second time’s the charm.”

Posting the same vid to her IG Story, the 35-year-old added a shout out to her piercer, Brian Keith Thompson of Los Angeles’ Body Electric Tattoo. She wrote:

“Love u, sir! Best dressed man in the biz.”

The nose ring isn’t the only possible aspect of the model’s makeover. In a previous ‘gram, she suggested a pink wig had inspired her to dye her hair. The momma explained:

“well I absolutely have to do this when I get home. I swear I’m okay! I realize this looks like I’m having a crisis lol I just wanna start looking the way I’ve always wanted to!!”

We support it, Chrissy. New year, new you after all! Keep the experimental lewks coming!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]