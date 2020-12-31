Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She Quit Drinking: Tired Of 'Making An Ass Of Myself' & 'Feeling Like S**t'

It’s already New Year, New Me season for this celeb!

Just days after Chrissy Teigen announced she was four weeks sober on Instagram (after a fan jokingly asked what drugs she was on following a very joyful vid), the TV personality is opening up about what led her to this decision. On Wednesday, she shared the book that convinced her to start this journey, posting a photo of Holly Whitaker’s Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol.

The 35-year-old wrote in her Stories:

“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend. I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by 6, not being able to sleep.”

Related: Chrissy Teigen Tried To Get Her Nose Pierced & It Immediately Went Wrong!

While certainly not telling anyone what to do with their lives, she did encourage all followers read a copy of the inspirational self-help book, explaining:

“I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read.”

The author, also the CEO of Tempest, a personalized recovery program for getting sober, re-shared the recommendation, thanking the Chrissy’s Court lead for her support, saying:

“thank you a thousand times over for sharing your humanity and multitudes, always. infinite gratitude for you sharing my work. With you, with you, with you.”

The momma of two shares this news from St. Bart’s where she is currently vacationing with her children and husband John Legend following their son Jack’s tragic death at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The Cravings: Hungry For More writer has been an open book through her grief, journaling the highs and extreme lows for fans on social media. The lows most notably included her vulnerable baby bump selfie from earlier this month, in which she noted her complicated feelings towards her body image as of late:

“This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating.”

In true Chrissy fashion, she didn’t dwell too long in the sadness, managing to find the positive in the bleak situation. Despite acknowledging her pregnancy with Jack was her last, she shared:

“But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx”

The momma recently uploaded a sweet pic with daughter Luna, 4, resting on her shoulder after making “origami for our Jack!”

How special for them to continue to find ways to mourn and keep the baby’s spirit alive as they close out this truly tough year. Wishing them all the best in the New Year, they sure deserve it!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]