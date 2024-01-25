Chrissy Teigen Says Her Old Cookbook Recipes Were 'Evil': 'I Can’t Believe I Did This To People!'

Chrissy Teigen is leaving her old recipes in the past!

The Cravings cookbook author may have made a name for herself with her extravagantly delicious recipes back in the day, but she’s turned a new page — and simple is in! While promoting her new show Chrissy & Dave Dine Out on on Live with Kelly and Mark on Wednesday, the mother of four opened up about how her old kitchen habits no longer reflect her busy lifestyle. She explained:

“If I were to do a cookbook now it would be like 10-minute recipes because I don’t cook the way I used to.”

Sounds like her new timeframe is closer to what a lot of busy non-celebs deal with! She continued:

“I used to tell people outrageous things like, ‘Make sure to get fresh thyme and take the time to pick the leaves.’ And now I’m like, ‘Uhhhhh, no!’”

LOLz! Well, we guess with four kids under the age of 8, you don’t really have time to “pick the leaves” off fresh thyme. She continued:

“If I make my lasagna now I’m like, ‘This is evil! I can’t believe I did this to people!’”

Ha! But the trade of fresh meals for quick ones has seemingly come at a cost… Just last week, she opened up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about how her 5-year-old son Miles has never “had a vegetable” — at least not willingly!

The 38-year-old also shares daughters Luna, 7, and Esti, 1, as well as 7-month-old son Wren with husband John Legend.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Have YOU ever tried one of her old recipes? Are they truly “evil”?? Let us know in the comments down below!

