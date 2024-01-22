Chrissy Teigen Reveals 5-Year-Old Son Miles Has NEVER 'Had A Vegetable' In His Life!

Chrissy Teigen may have fame and fortune, but there’s one green that’s a BIG no-no in her house!

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live late last week, the mother of four opened up about what a picky eater her oldest son is. She told the host:

“Miles has still not had a vegetable. He is 6 almost.”

OMG! That just goes to show all the money in the world can’t make kids like vegetables! LOLz!

She added:

“He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in fried rice and was so upset about it.”

Ha!!

The former Sports Illustrated model shares daughters Luna, 7, and Esti, 1, as well as sons Miles, 5, and Wren, 7 months, with husband John Legend. But it sounds like the aversion for veggies doesn’t extend to Miles’ big sis.

Chrissy added that Luna, who sat in the front row with John during the live show, is “the best eater” and enjoys salads and veggies… Sooo, it sounds like big sis has a few lessons to pass down!

Chrissy stars alongside Dave Chang in the new unscripted series Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, which sees them hitting up El Lay-area restaurants for all the best grub. Maybe she’ll find some greens that are so tasty, even little Miles can’t resist them! Watch her full interview (below):

