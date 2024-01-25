OnlyFans Model’s Husband Killed Her -- And Then Pretended To Be Her Online For A Week!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The husband of a content creator on OnlyFans — whom he murdered before pretending to pose as her online for a week — has been sentenced to prison.

According to The Sun, a friend became concerned for 26-year-old porn star Anastasia Grishman and reached out to the police when no one had seen or heard from her in over a month at one point in the summer of 2022. On August 10 of that year, law enforcement went to her apartment in St. Petersburg, Russia. When cops busted down the door to her place, they made a grisly discovery.

They found Anastasia dead in her bathtub, covered in stab wounds. She reportedly had been stabbed at least 22 times. Her husband, Dmitry Khamlovsky, quickly became a suspect and was arrested that same month by police following a manhunt. He was charged with murder.

While being questioned by law enforcement, Khamlovsky initially claimed his wife struggled with her mental health. He even alleged that Anastasia had asked him to kill her. What?! But the 24-year-old eventually came clean about what happened. He confessed to the cops Anastasia had been lying with her back to him in the bedroom when he came up to her and repeatedly stabbed her. After the brutal attack, Khamlovsky left the OnlyFans model to die on his lap. So awful.

When Anastasia was dead, he immediately threw her body into the bathtub. And here is where things get even more twisted. Khamlovsky took her phone and pretended to be her while running her social media accounts for a whole week following the murder! He even went as far as to text her girlfriends to make it seem like she was still alive and well! That is SO f**ked up.

Now, more than a year following the arrest, Khamlovsky was sentenced by a St Petersburg court on Monday to eight years in a high-security prison. They explained that the murder stemmed from a “background of previously occurring multiple family conflicts based on jealousy,” and Khamlovsky “made at least 22 stabs with a knife.” Per The Sun, they added:

“Her death occurred at the scene from multiple stab, cut and partially penetrating stab wounds. Khamlovsky pleaded guilty.”

Only eight years? Seriously?!

