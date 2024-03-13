Drake Bell Details 'Extensive' & 'Brutal' SA By Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Drake Bell is opening up about the sexual assault he faced at the hands of Nickelodeon‘s former dialogue coach, Brian Peck.

In a preview of the upcoming four-part Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV obtained by People on Wednesday, the Drake & Josh alum says he was molested by his former co-worker, whom he became friendly with on the set of The Amanda Show — Drake’s first big acting gig which he landed in 1999. Brian also appeared on the comedy as “Pickle Boy.”

The duo met on the first day of the show’s second season and became “really close” friends because they had a lot in common, something the musician now thinks “was probably a little calculated.” At the time, he wasn’t suspicious and would spend much of his time at his Brian’s house for acting lessons.

This, naturally, was a red flag for the All That alum’s father, Joe Bell, who felt uncomfortable with the older man’s relationship with his son. But when he mentioned his worries, he was “ostracized” on set and “backed off.” Brian later became Bell’s manager, causing a rift between the father and son. Oof. Isolating the teen from his family, never a good thing.

Now that the dialogue coach had a more active role in the young actor’s life, he would frequently accompany him to acting auditions in Los Angeles, which were sometimes an hour away from where the star lived with his mom (his parents divorced when he was a child). Because of this, Drake would often spend the night at his manager’s house — and that’s where he was when everything changed. He heartbreakingly recalled:

“I was sleeping on the couch where I usually sleep and I woke up to him… I opened my eyes and I woke up and he was…he was sexually assaulting me. And I froze, and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react.”

The Found a Way crooner was just 15 at the time, and the abuse only got worse from this initial violation, he explained:

“You know anytime I had an audition or anytime I needed to work on dialogue or anything, I somehow ended up back at Brian’s house. And it just got worse, and worse, and I was just trapped. I had no way out. The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal.”

He continued:

“I often look back at that time and wonder how in the world I survived. I remember all of the abusive events, but everything outside of that is very blurry to me, which is a bummer because I experienced a lot of great things in my life and my career during this time. But it was so overshadowed and ruined by what I was dealing with on the inside that it made it really hard for me.”

Peck pleaded no contest to a charge of oral copulation with a minor under 16 as well as a charge of performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old in 2004. He spent 16 months in prison and was required to register as a sex offender. Drake was the victim in the case, but his identity was kept private until now.

Elsewhere in the doc, the singer said Dan Schneider — the Drake & Josh creator and a controversial showrunner at Nick at the time — wasn’t aware of the abuse until he confided in him. Dan offered to support him in any way he could. Sadly, the trauma took a toll on the 37-year-old and he turned to drugs and alcohol to cope. But now, after pleading guilty to child endangerment charges, he seems to be ready to speak out and heal from his past.

It seems he has a lot of support as well, including from Nick, who told People:

“Now that Drake Bell had disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward.”

An absolutely horrific situation. We’re devastated to learn he experienced so much abuse at such a young, and that nobody on set stepped in to help. So not okay. You can see the show’s teaser (below):

The full docuseries will begin airing on March 17 and will feature interviews with cast and crew from hits like All That, The Amanda Show, and Zoey 101. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

