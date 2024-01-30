Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals How Many Boob Jobs She's Had During Lying Game!

Chrissy Teigen doesn’t play by the rules.

The mother of four stopped by Watch What Happens Live alongside Below Deck’s Kate Chastain on Monday night, and she, uh… Got something off her chest! On ACCIDENT, apparently!

Ahead of a fun little game called The Lies Have It, host Andy Cohen broke down the ground rules — Chrissy and Kate were to fire off back-to-back lies at one another “for 30 seconds straight.” But that didn’t click for Chrissy…

Per DailyMail.com, Kate said her husband is John Legend, but instead of firing a lie back, the Cravings cookbook author responded, “False.” LOLz! Andy and Kate attempted to reiterate the rules, and that’s when Chrissy brought her girls into the mix… And we don’t mean her daughters. She said:

“I’ve had my boobs done three times.”

Okay, seems like she’s getting the gist of it, right?? Kate responded with her lie, “I hate you,” which left the 38-year-old looking puzzled. She confessed:

“I don’t even understand this game.”

The trio moved on, but later in the show Chrissy brought it back up! The Chrissy & Dave Dine Out star, still with her boobs on the brain, said:

“I feel like the boob job thing is never going to come back around and now no one’s going to know.”

Chrissy clarified that she was speaking about her boob job comment during the game, which the Andy said he knew was a lie… But the former Sports Illustrated model had a confession! She explained:

“Well, it’s the truth. I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out; I don’t like them out.”

OMG! Third time’s a charm, we guess! Hilariously, she added, “Was that supposed to be a lie?” Sounds like she thinks she was playing Would I Lie To You instead!

Chrissy, you should have just let bygones be bygones, LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments and see more Chrissy clips (below)!

[Images via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram & Bravo/YouTube]