Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Put On ‘Official 2 Week Bed Rest’ Amid Her Third Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen is taking a much-needed break!

On Tuesday, the expectant momma shared via Twitter that she was officially put on bed rest for two weeks by her doctors. As you’re more than likely aware, the Cravings author and husband John Legend are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their third child together — and it appears this pregnancy is really taking its toll on the star’s body!

Chrissy casually tweeted out:

“I’m on official 2 week bed rest 🙁 I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so s**t is about to get… astonishingly ugly”

The 34-year-old did not share why she was advised to take things easy for a bit, but as you can tell, she’s more than excited to fill the time with new hobbies like sewing. We’re looking forward to seeing your handiwork, gurl!

Seriously though, we hope everything is okay. As we reported, Teigen revealed the news about baby number three in the music video for Legend’s single, Wild, where her growing mid-section was on full display. Though we were all enamored with the adorable and surprising announcement, the momma of two later revealed the shocking way she found out her family was expanding. Chrissy was stunned to receive a positive pregnancy test weeks after her breast implant removal surgery back in June. This marked the first time she was able to conceive naturally, but it also meant she unknowingly went under the knife with another kid on the way. Talk about a scary yet pleasant surprise!

Since then, Teigen has been vocal about battling chronic headaches and managing her erratic cravings, all while dealing with social media trolls at the same time. Honestly, a break from the internet might not be such a bad idea, too!

Luckily, she has a supportive circle of friends who are down to help her with anything she might need and keep her entertained while they’re at it!

Ch-ch-check out this cute bouquet of flowers and loving note she was gifted (below):

Between that puppet show she was promised (above) and the extra attention she’ll no doubt receive from John, daughter Luna, and son Miles, we hope the Chrissy’s Court star feels really supported right now!

Here’s to hoping for a smooth rest of her pregnancy. We just can’t believe how fast it’s moving along, but we are SO excited to see this precious family grow!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]