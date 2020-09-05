Chrissy Teigen Shares How She’s Managing ‘Really Bad’ Pregnancy Headaches

Along with pregnancy comes plenty of less than ideal symptoms, but Chrissy Teigen has found a trick to manage her intense headaches!

On Thursday, the expectant momma shared via Twitter that she was recently approved by her doctor to use Botox as a treatment for the “really really bad” headaches she’s been dealing with over the last few weeks.

Related: Chrissy Teigen Shows Off How ‘Fast’ Her Baby Bump Is Growing!

The Cravings author tweeted out:

“I get really really bad pregnancy headaches. was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms. anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally”

One fan inquired further into things, asking:

“Ugh. More info please!!!! Not pregnant but going on 3 weeks of a headache that’s presumed to be a migraine not even touched by over the counter meds and only dulled by migraine medications. Looking for another option besides neurology!”

Sounds intense!! But Chrissy came through with a “life changing” recommendation:

“Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing.”

But she didn’t just go to any physician to administer the Botox, the momma of two recommends heading straight to a neurologist:

“Yeah if you have the means to go to a neurologist instead of cosmetic it’s a lot better and safer because they talk to your OB”

Inneresting!

Never one to hold back information, Teigen revealed after announcing her pregnancy that she was “scared s**tless” upon the discovery that she was pregnant before going under the knife for her breast implant removal surgery:

“I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative. a few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before. so the morning of John’s album release, he wakes up at 3am to do good morning america. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed…. …I was not disappointed. But I was scared shitless. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.”

Would U try Botox for this, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below) in the comments.

[Image via Rob Rich/WENN.]