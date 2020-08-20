Maya & Davina React To Chrissy Teigen Being A Selling Sunset Truther!

UPDATE 11:40 A.M. PST: More Selling Sunset stars are hitting back at the idea they are NOT really realtors after Chrissy popularized the conspiracy theory!

Chrishell Stause wrote on her IG Stories:

“Staging starts tomorrow, hits the market Monday. I’m really a real realtor — LOL!”

Heather Rae Young spoke to Access Hollywood following the controversial tweets, explaining:

“We are a boutique agency. But she has seen the show. She obviously has heard of us at this point so, I don’t know where she’s being hiding under a rock. We all are very active real estate agents and we are very, very busy at the moment.”

Romain Bonnet, Mary Fitzgerald’s hubby, spoke out on the Gay And The Girl podcast, saying:

“Heather has her license. Maya works in Miami, she has a license. Amanza… when she got her license, she celebrated with us. Mary has it. Heather, I believe, she closed a deal not long ago. I don’t talk to Christine. But, Heather I believe… when they bought their house they are living in right now, she closed the deal.”

Is all this just overwhelming evidence? Or the realters doth protest too much??

Do YOU buy this wild theory the whole show is staged??

Chrissy Teigen thinks there’s something fishy about Netflix’s hit reality series Selling Sunset!

The supermodel and lover of reality TV took to Twitter on Tuesday to let her fans know that she had finally watched the popular show, which centers around a group of telegenic El Lay-based realtors.

Related: Justin Hartley’s Friends Are ‘Glad’ To Be Rid Of His Estranged Wife Chrishell Stause!

She wrote:

“I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long! I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said? Maybe I’m just so used to it because I live here? This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice. Maybe I also know everyone on tv plays up a character. They’re all doing that. You guys are … super mad at people who are in on the joke.”

But Chrissy did have an issue with one thing about the Oppenheim Group’s agents: she doesn’t think they’re actual real estate agents! Yes, for real! The pregnant star explained:

“I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.”

Gasp!

As fans know, the series follows twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim‘s LA agency and agents Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz.

We do know Stause was an actress on All My Children years before starring on Selling Sunset, which debuted on the streamer in 2019 — but it only takes a few months to get one’s real estate license in California, so were not entirely sold on Chrissy’s conspiracy theory.

It could be actors were all hired to portray real estate agents — by actually becoming real estate agents??

The group, for its part, has yet to respond to Teigen’s suggestion that they aren’t real real estate agents; however, Maya and Davina spoke with E! and explained their house selling truth!

Davina explained her background is largely in new development sales:

“I know a lot of agents and if you’re not a luxury condo buyer, you may not know me, but I closed and sold deals for $9 million and up. So, certainly I’m not offended by anything that she said.”

And HIGHlariously, Maya shared that although she splits her time between Miami and LA, the reality star just sold a house on Chrissy and John Legend’s new street!

“Oddly enough, I did sell a house on the same street where she and John Legend purchased a house a couple of months ago. If she ever wants to buy in Miami I’m here to help!”

As for why they do the show, both women got honest!

Maya shared of Chrissy’s conspiracy and gaining credibility on TV:

“I’m definitely not offended. And I’m actually excited she watched the show again. Any publicity is good publicity. Obviously, she wasn’t impressed with some of the agents, but that’s okay. ‘Cause she watched it and I think it is great publicity for all of us. People make fun of us, like whatever, it’s all good. It means they are watching, we see it as a blessing and, and you know we are very humble about it and it’s a great experience. I decided to get more real estate business. I’ve been doing real estate for seven years, but it’s not every day you get your own show. So, that has definitely helped me to gain more credibility.”

Davina agreed, adding exposure was her main reason for taking her real estate skills to TV:

“Bottom line, I did the show for real estate as well. I did it predominantly for real estate marketing and to really focus on our business. So, that’s really the intention behind it.”

Well there you have it! You CAN contact the women of Selling Sunset for all your real estate needs! Hopefully the other women will respond too! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Netflix]