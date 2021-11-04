Christian Radio 'Money Doctor' To Serve Three Life Prison Terms After Copping To MASSIVE Ponzi Scheme

A Christian radio host in Texas will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced this week for a Ponzi scheme in which he stole millions of dollars from listeners.

William Neil ‘Doc’ Gallagher (pictured above, in a mugshot) received THREE life sentences plus another 30-year prison term from Judge Elizabeth Beach in the Tarrant County case on Monday. Gallagher, who is 80 years old, pleaded guilty back in August before his sentencing this week.

The sentencing came after more than a dozen senior victims testified they’d lost between $50,000 and $600,000 each after investing in the Gallagher Financial Group. All told, the self-proclaimed “Money Doctor” stole tens of millions of dollars from nearly 200 trusting victims using his radio position to broadcast.

Victims — the majority of whom were older than 60, according to the New York Times — had to sell their homes, borrow money from their children, or take part-time jobs to get by after the deceit.

Lori Varnell, head of the Tarrant County DA’s Elder Financial Fraud team, released a statement about the man who liked to say “see you in church on Sunday” to his listeners.

Pained by Gallagher’s actions, Varnell said (below):

“Doc Gallagher is one of the worst offenders I have seen. He ruthlessly stole from his clients who trusted him for almost a decade. He amassed $32 million in loss to all of his clients and exploited many elder individuals. He worked his way around churches preying on people who believed he was a Christian.”

Jeez…

Gallagher was already in jail, having pleaded guilty in 2020 to similar charges in Dallas County.

He had already been sentenced to 25 years in prison in that case.

[Image via Dallas County Sheriff’s Department]