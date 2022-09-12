Britney Spears Says She Likely 'Won't' Perform Again -- And Goes OFF On Dad In Scathing Post!!

Oh, s**t! Britney Spears just BLASTED her father, Jamie Spears, in a fiery and since-deleted Instagram post all about why she’ll never perform again!! And it’s all because of him and the toxic conservatorship he was in charge of! Buckle up, we’ve got a lot to unpack here!

Amid her many other family dramas, Britney took a moment on Sunday night to call out her estranged dad, alongside a very racy photo of her naked backside. Showing off her lower back tattoo and bare body (with her booty covered up by a red heart emoji), the singer literally told her pops to kiss her ass!

Related: Meghan King Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against Jim Edmonds!

The newly married momma of two, who just released her first single since her conservatorship was terminated (called Hold Me Closer with Elton John), told fans she will probably “won’t” return to the stage because of the trauma she’s endured in her past. The issues include the behind-the-scenes nature of her job, like promo pics, which often caused her frustration. Britney explained:

“I’ll be honest in the beginning 13 years of conservatorship like 8 videos I only like one — Work Bitch.”

She also didn’t like the many photos taken during her tour — all of which she supposedly never had a say on! She continued, sharing how they were:

“the most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour. I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me … just saying … 2 day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever … and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour … they never showed me any … I’d rather quit s**t in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life … I’m sure I gave my husband the best eye in the world”

LOLz!!

Sam Asghari is a lucky man. Good on him for letting his wife explore her self-expression in this very important new chapter of her life, too! No matter how controversial her NSFW photos may be!

Related: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Stopped IVF! Here’s Why…

Sadly, the Baby One More Time pop star felt her team let her down in more ways than one. She also called out those who hired her backup dancers for making her feel insecure on stage, adding:

“my shows in Vegas … I’m extremely short lady but of course my team always hired the tinieset girls to be on stage with me … like 8 girls talk about humiliation good god … and tours WITHOUT conservatorship I only had 4 girls or 2 on stage with me !!! JUST SAYING … you think I’m being silly you try being up there and feeling like that”

Yeah, we can totally see how that would make anyone self-conscious. Even someone as popular and beloved as the Princess of Pop! It’s a bummer that nobody on her team let her shine on her own terms! Now, she may never take the stage again — just to spite ‘em! The songwriter candidly remarked:

“anyways … I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as f**k and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point … so as we listen and hear … ‘MY MIND AND ME’ … let’s stay positive and focus on my awesome fans for their awesome pictures they made themselves for making me feel pretty … anyways all good though … in the mean time I will be SITTING on my HORSES !!!!”

The Crossroads alum wasn’t done yet, either! Britney made sure to call out her father directly, blasting him for signing off on a Pepsi ad she absolutely hated (you can see it HERE), saying:

“Psss … and father the beautiful picture you guys put up of me in New York City for Pepsi making me cry looking 80 years old”

Her epic clap back years later?? She called attention to her naked photo, saying:

“see this picture right here … kiss my god damn mother f**king ass you f**king bastard.”

WHOA!!

She really went there!!! Ch-ch-check out her post (below)!

Britney new post on instagram pic.twitter.com/eFhOuy8eV4 — Fan Account ???????? (@britneycharts) September 12, 2022

Wow. So sad she may never perform again, but this era is all about Britney! Whatever she wants to do, she should do. Healing takes time — and she has to do it in her own way. From the sounds of it, work became just as toxic as her home life during the conservatorship, so it’s no surprise she’s not rushing to perform again. At least she’s gracing us with new tunes! Thoughts?

[Image via Michael Wright/WENN]