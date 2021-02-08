Christina Anstead Chastises Followers About Criticism Over Her Weight: 'Chill People'

Don’t worry about Christina Anstead, because she’s fine!

The 37-year-old Christina On The Coast star confirmed as much on Friday night after first posting a mirror selfie to her Instagram account earlier in the day.

Related: Here’s How Christina Has Further Distanced Herself From Her Estranged Husband This Year…

As it turned out, the mirror selfie showing the reality TV star and proud momma dressed all in black (which you can see, below) caused a lot of unexpected controversy down in the comments section!

Those are indeed some Johnny Cash vibes from the interior designer and home decorator! Very cute!

But the HGTV personality also got a little more than she bargained for when it came to pushback from fans. And it’s all because she looked a little too thin in the picture!

Wait, what?!

One follower called the Flip Or Flop star out as being “sad and thin” while another added, “OMG you are so skinny.” Another simply added:

“Are you ok Christina?”

And of course, food-related criticism got thrown out there, too:

“Girl eat a cheeseburger please”

A few dozen more messages served to get the FULL attention of the mother of three!

Hours later, Anstead responded in a video posted to her Instagram Stories. She didn’t mince words about her body and all the unsolicited comments it garnered throughout the day, and deservedly so!

Speaking directly to her followers in the actual video itself, she said (below):

“So, people are commenting that I look really skinnier and I need to eat. This is actually the way that I’ve always weighed. You guys just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight. So, don’t worry. Everything’s fine. Chill people — I eat healthy.”

Well then!

Christina may have a point there; of course, she (relatively) recently gave birth to 16-month-old son Hudson London, who she shares with estranged husband Ant Anstead. She also has 5-year-old Brayden James and 10-year-old Taylor Reese with ex-husband and reality TV co-star Tarek El Moussa.

Related: Christina Reveals An Inspiring New Tattoo Amid Her Divorce From Ant Anstead!

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers? Christina definitely doesn’t deserve all this criticism about her body — no matter what size she is! But did she handle the critics the right way? Would you have done anything differently?!

Sound OFF about everything here down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Christina Anstead/Instagram]