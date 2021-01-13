Christina Anstead Reveals Inspiring New Tattoo Amid Divorce From Ant Anstead!

Things are looking up!

HGTV star Christina Anstead shared her new tattoo with fans amid divorce from Ant Anstead on Instagram Tuesday. The ink honors one of Maya Angelou‘s most recognizable poems with the words “Still I Rise” written in cursive down her spine!

Along with the photo, The Flip or Flop lead captioned her post:

“Just like moons and like suns / With the certainty of tides / Just like hopes springing high / Still I’ll rise / Still I Rise.”

This new tattoo comes two months after she filed for divorce from her husband of two years. Both have been very open about their struggle post-separation, Ant even revealing he had joined a five week “breakup recovery” program in October, raving:

“I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it’s been a lifeline for me. If anyone out there needs this, DO IT!”

The mother-of-three, on the other hand, was finding herself drawn to activities that brought her inner comfort, explaining:

“When we have a choice to get caught up in alllllll the nonsense or just choose to find peace…I’m choosing the anomaly. It’s interesting how you can go from being worried / getting anxious about what people are saying about you to just deciding not to read / read into any of it. When you are officially done ‘playing the game.’”

She added words of encouragement to followers, saying:

“We all have the choice. choose the one that makes you feel good. I’ve always loved the ocean and find it relaxing—To me—this is peace and perfection.”

The reality TV personalities announced their split in the Fall, the 37-year-old telling social media:

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Together they share 14-month old Hudson, but have allegedly had conflicts in their marriage since his birth. Both parents shared kids with exes as well, making for an even larger family. Christina is a momma to Taylor El Moussa, 10, and Brayden El Moussa, 5, who she co-parents with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. And Ant shares Amelie, 16, and Archie, 14, with Louise Herbert.

Despite getting on board with the decision now, the UK-born star had a harder time with the separation, claiming it was “Christina’s decision.” He made the divorce news public shortly after his wife, acknowledging:

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

It looks like these two are moving forward with their lives as they reclaim what’s important to them. We, for one, love Christina’s inspiring new tattoo that’ll hopefully send her into the new year with more positive vibes than the last!

[Image via Christina Anstead/Instagram]