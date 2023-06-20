Christy Carlson Romano Explains Why She Hasn't Invited Even Stevens Co-Star Shia LaBeouf To Her Podcast

Christy Carlson Romano “hasn’t tried” to get Shia LaBeouf on her podcast — but she may after this interview…

The two may have played onscreen siblings in Disney Channel’s classic sitcom Even Stevens, but that familial love doesn’t exactly translate to real life. While sitting down with OK! on Monday, the 39-year-old opened up about her current relationship with the Transformers actor. When asked if she’d ever have him on her podcasts, Vulnerable with Christy Carlson Romano, or the Even More Stevens podcast, which looks back on the glory days of the early 2000s show, she explained:

“It’s so funny. Shia and I haven’t spoken in decades, so I actually don’t know if we see eye to eye. I hope we’re cool.”

DECADES? Damn! You may remember Christy told Us Weekly back in 2018 that it was “really hard to track [Shia] down,” noting at the time:

“I think like sometimes he’ll emerge from his artistic state and want to connect with people from his past. … [We] keep missing each other, but we always wish each other the best.”

They haven’t spoken in 20+ years, but they wish each other the best? Well, she hopes, we guess.

Related: Christy Admits She Was ‘Salty’ Over Shia’s Success

Innerestingly, though, even while the mother of two was calling her TV little bro “chaotic,” she seemed to realize that she maybe should extend a podcast invite — because he may just show up:

“Here’s what is important to note: we haven’t tried to get Shia on the Even Stevens podcast — and maybe we should because he’s so chaotic he might actually show up. Who knows?”

Okay, maybe they do have a little bit more of a sibling dynamic than we thought, because that was shady as hell! But she’s not wrong, LOLz!

Related: THIS Former Disney Star Explains How He ‘Tripped & Fell Into Adult Entertainment’

She continued:

“Generally, our cast has been a very tight-knit family over the years, and we all keep tabs on each other, like a real family does. We’ve thrown reunions, and Shia came to a couple of those when he could make it. Families grow in different places, and sometimes you don’t hear from relatives for a long time. We’re all giving him as much time and space as he needs and we don’t want to pressure him to come on — that’s not what our goal is.”

Classic big sister! Very sweet and understanding, and also a bit condescending. LOLz!

Shia, of course, has made headlines for all the wrong reasons over the past few years. From some pretty serious abuse allegations, to all THAT Don’t Worry Darling drama, and overall numerous run-ins with the law, he’s had a lot on his plate… We’ll just have to wait and see if he and Christy ever really reconnect.

Is that something you’d be innerested in seeing, Perezious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Disney/YouTube & Avalon/MEGA/WENN]