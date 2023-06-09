Johnny Depp REFUSES To Return To Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise Out Of Anger At Disney?!?

Does Disney want Johnny Depp back for more Pirates of the Caribbean movies — and is he the one saying NO???

Johnny’s Oscar-nominated performance as Captain Jack Sparrow fueled the success of the franchise, and for many there are no Pirates movies without him. But after Amber Heard‘s accusations of domestic abuse, Disney had made it pretty clear they were done with Depp. Last week, however, Disney studios President Sean Bailey took a more neutral position, saying the Mouse House was “noncommittal” on the subject of bringing back Johnny. This of course follows the actor’s big defamation lawsuit win against his ex-wife, in which a Virginia jury (and a solid percentage of the court of public opinion) found it was more likely she was lying and possibly had even abused him.

But for fans hoping Johnny Depp’s big Hollywood comeback would mean more Captain Jack, it looks like that won’t be happening. Friends of the star told DailyMail.com on Thursday that he’s done for good with Disney after the studio distanced themselves from him over the allegations. Johnny said at his film premiere in Cannes that he doesn’t feel like he’s been “boycotted” by Hollywood — but one pal said behind closed doors he is bitter about Disney after they “blind dropped him even though Amber had lied her ass off.”

Related: Johnny ‘Proud’ Of Daughter Lily-Rose For Sexually Explicit Role In The Idol!

This confidant claims Johnny has made up his mind, and on principle he will never appear in a Disney film again, no matter how small the cameo, no matter how much money they throw at him. (That could be a sizable potential sum he’s turning down, too — think $20 mil!)

Another friend says Johnny is basically disinterested in Hollywood generally these days, though. That insider claims:

“He says he isn’t interested in speaking someone else’s words. He is interested in authentic expression of himself, through art and music at the moment. He’s got no interest in Hollywood at all… I would say that its likely he will spend most of his time in France, painting and making music. There could be the odd film.”

The current “odd film” is Jeanne du Barry a French-language picture about an 18th century courtesan, in which he plays King Louis XV. Will that be as close as he gets to Hollywood now? Hmm.

Are YOU disappointed Johnny Depp the Movie Star may not be returning after all??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Disney+.]