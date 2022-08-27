Shia LaBeouf Admits He 'F**ked Up Bad' While Talking FKA Twigs Abuse Allegations: ‘I Hurt That Woman’

Is Shia LaBeouf owning up to those abuse allegations from FKA Twigs?!



As you may know, the 34-year-old musician sued Shia for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress back in December 2020. FKA (born Tahliah Debrett Barnett) accused the 36-year-old actor of strangling her, knowingly infecting her with an STD, threatening to crash the car they were both in, and shooting a stray dog with a gun to get into character for his film, among other disturbing allegations. However, Shia denied the claims.

Related: Gary Busey Hits Back At Sexual Assault Allegations

While the Even Stevens alum has been relatively quiet about the situation, he spoke about them while fighting back against the claims Olivia Wilde fired him from Don’t Worry Darling. He completely downplayed the allegations in an email published by Variety on Friday, saying:

“My failings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented. There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence. But this situation with your film and my ‘firing’ will never have a court date with which to deal with the facts. If lies are repeated enough in the public they become truth. And so, it makes it that much harder for me to crawl out of the hole I have dug with my behaviors, to be able to provide for my family.”

Sounds like he’s just more concerned about his reputation in the business than the serious sexual abuse accusations against him here.

But now, Shia has addressed the allegations from FKA once again – but this time seemingly acknowledged that they were true!? While he did not refer to the singer by name, the Honey Boy star seemingly admitted on Jon Bernthal‘s Real Ones podcast that he not only “hurt” FKA but many others, too. He said:

“I hurt that woman. And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being. When I think about what my life has become, and what it is now, like what my purpose is now… I need to be useful. And when I look at this #MeToo environment, there’s not a whole lot of dudes that are taking accountability.”

He then noted that there is a “long list of people that I need to make amends to,” adding:

“I fucked up bad. Like crash and burn type shit. [I] hurt a lot of people, and I’m fully aware of that. And I’m going to owe for the rest of my life.”

Shia further admitted to “cheat[ing] on every woman I’ve ever been with” and was “manipulative” by never telling his “sexual partners about getting cold sores.” What the f**k?! While the Transformers alum claimed to be in a better place now, he said he “wanted to hit Twitter and be like, ‘Look, I got receipts’” when the accusations first broke. And without naming his accuser still, he actually called her a “saint,” saying that she “saved my f**king life” at the time:

“Had she not intervened in my life and not created the avenue for me to experience ego death, I’d either have a really mediocre existence or I’d be dead in full.”

Wow…

As you may recall, this isn’t the first time that Shia pretty much confessed to being abusive. He previously said in response to his ex-girlfriend’s claims:

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

However, his team quickly attempted to do damage control and denied everything in a statement to People after FKA filed her lawsuit:

“[He] denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]’s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.”

Wonder if they’ll swoop in again after this podcast episode? Reactions to what Shia had to say about the allegations, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

[Image via Real Ones with Jon Bernthal/YouTube, FKA Twigs/Instagram]