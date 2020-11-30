Clare Crawley Opens Up About 'Good Days And Bad Days' After Spending Thanksgiving With Fiancé Dale Moss

Clare Crawley is showing fans the other side of fame, and it isn’t always pretty.

The former star of The Bachelorette, who infamously left the show prematurely this season when she fell for now-fiancé Dale Moss, opened up on her Instagram account Sunday. In the new post, the 39-year-old hairstylist showed off a new selfie (pictured, above) and shared an emotional message about “going through things.”

It’s interesting timing for the emotional post, to say the least; for one, this comes days after the Sacramento native spent the Thanksgiving holiday with Dale and their respective families. Could something be going on there?

The two-time reality star opened up her emotional missive with an introduction about being “human,” and unlike the person who was on TV earlier this year:

“Hi. It’s me, Clare. Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you. And just like you, I’m going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another. Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day.”

And she continued from there, closing with this:

“There are good days and bad days. Being on reality TV doesn’t exempt me (or any of us) from that. I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman. So when you choose to pass judgements without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best.”

Interesting… and kind of concerning, TBH. Just a bad day, or is something else going on?

For what it’s worth, Dale did comment on the post, adding this positive message showing his support for his fiancée:

“You are never alone and your strength, love, and passion has and will continue to help so many out there who may be afraid to share their struggles. I love you.”

Awww! That’s actually really sweet.

And honestly, it’s nice to see Dale making a public effort like this — not gonna life! That’s because all of this comes on the heels of rumors about Dale spending free time with models in NYC ahead of the holiday, throwing uncertainty into the couple’s previously-unblemished run to the altar.

As you’ll no doubt recall, Clare flipped the whole reality TV world on its head when she latched onto Dale just weeks into her run on The Bachelorette, up-ending the show and forcing her out in a first-ever mid-season leading lady change for the franchise. Clearly, she’s been riding an emotional roller coaster ever since — which is pretty understandable, TBH!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Clare just going through a tough day, or is there something more going on here?Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)…

