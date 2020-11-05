Clare Crawley Is Feeling 'Really Down' Amid 'Hurtful' Bachelorette Backlash, Says Pal DeAnna Pappas!

Clare Crawley has waited so long for her shot in the driver’s seat as the lead of The Bachelorette, but unfortunately, her time on the show has been anything but a fun ride for viewers thus far.

At just three episodes in, it appears the 39-year-old’s season has drawn mixed reactions from Bachelor Nation, with fans and former contestants alike sharing their disapproval — and some even going so far as to call her the “worst” lead in franchise history. Ouch.

As you might expect, all of the backlash and hurtful commentary mounting on social media has truly taken its toll on Miz Crawley!

DeAnna Pappas Stagliano, who led the ABC dating competition show back in 2008, appeared on Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins‘ Almost Famous podcast on Monday, where she opened up about how Clare is having a hard time dealing with negative opinions of her as well as the editing of the show:

“I think anybody who’s been on the show… [knows that] it is hard. She’s just been put through the wringer and the things that people are saying about her and about her life and stuff online can just be really hurtful.”

Sharing more of her sympathies for her friend, DeAnna continued:

“I just feel bad for her because, I feel like in a period of time where this should be really joyful for her and this should be a really great experience and probably one of the most exciting things that she will go through, it has not been that for her.”

She does have a point about the show being an exciting opportunity, but we’d also like to point out how uniquely different this experience has been for Clare, specifically due to the coronavirus pandemic. We don’t recall any other Bachelorette‘s being selected, preparing to start their journey, then immediately being forced to quarantine, and later resume production business as usual.

Finding love in a pandemic is tougher — even on TV.

Did we also mention the Sacramento native is the oldest to lead the franchise — and the way some contestants have rudely thrown it in her face? We’re not saying she’s perfect, but gurl has been dealing with a lot from day one!

Pappas Stagliano noted how their group of friends have rallied to support Clare during this difficult time:

“On most days, she’s feeling really down about the things that people are saying about her online and the editing of the show. So, actually — the girls and I — we all sent her some flowers today just to let her know that we love her and this is a blip.”

Adding that she has been “trying to reach out” to Crawley on a “daily basis” to check in with her, she said:

“I’m trying to be a cheerleader because I feel like she has so many cards stacked against her.”

Ugh. Hang in there, lady!

And as for the critics who seem to think the current Bachelorette isn’t acting her age, DeAnna argued:

“There’s so many people online who are shaming this 39-year-old woman who’s not taking [bulls***] and who knows exactly what she wants. Now people are hating on her for that exact thing that we were praising her for in the very beginning.”

As a reminder, this week’s episode will air on Thursday, November 5 after being pushed back due to the general election. It’ll likely be the last time viewers see Crawley before she leaves the show early and Tayshia Adams comes in to finish out the season. A teaser for that juicy moment is already out and from what we’ve seen (below), it’s not going to be pretty!!

Sharing her final thoughts on Clare’s rumored chaotic-but-happy ending with her “future husband” Dale Moss, Pappas Stagliano said:

“Whatever the outcome is… she’s going to walk away and she’s gonna be able to move on and hopefully have someone that she genuinely loves and can be with and people will forget about this. They’ll move on.”

Fair! We’re still trying to figure out who will be the next President of the United States, so, it’s highly likely people will have something much more serious to complain about very soon.

Perezciouz TV addicts, will U be tuning in to see how this unfolds in real-time tonight?? Let us know (below) in the comments!

