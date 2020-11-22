Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley Reportedly Moving Forward With Fiancé Dale Moss Despite Cheating Rumors

Clare Crawley is moving forward with her engagement after totally upending this season’s love story on The Bachelorette… even despite cheating rumors flying around her fiancé!

ICYMI in the last week, there have been plenty of claims on social media and “insiders” chattering about Dale Moss possibly cheating on Clare while working a modeling gig in New York City earlier this month.

Rumblings aside, sources tell TMZ that there’s nothing to those claims and Clare is ignoring them, anyways, believing in Dale and trusting his side of the story.

As it goes, the former football player turned model was photographed walking around New York City with a few female models earlier this month. The crew had just worked a Hugo Boss event in the city, according to reports, and decided to walk about town and grab some drinks while they were out. Just one problem for the rumor-chasers: it looks like the whole thing was a strictly platonic affair, as one of the women reportedly has a boyfriend and another one is married. So, it sounds like a big group of co-workers getting together to blow off some steam after work. Alas!

Clare apparently didn’t put much stock in those rumors, anyways, and now she’s already planning for the two of them to spend their first holiday season together out on the West Coast! The Sacramento native had Dale fly out to California’s capital city to meet her, and for Thanksgiving they’ll be heading down to the San Diego area to feast on turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie with family and friends on both sides. Sounds like a lot of fun! But also, like, we’re still in the throes of a pandemic, so… yeah…

Regardless, this holiday season will mark a big step for Dale and Clare, who straight-up f**ked up Chris Harrison‘s beloved TV show this year by upending the whole thing and getting together weeks before the finale. Oops! But hey… when you know, you know, we suppose!

BTW, in case you were curious, TMZ also says the couple plans to split their time between Sacramento and New York City in order to do both their jobs. Ehhhhh… a bi-coastal couple like that is always tricky, of course. But maybe love (and maturity, and patience, and trust) will make it work!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are you a fan of the bi-coastal relationship?? And what about those cheating rumors — is there anything to ’em, or is Clare right to dismiss them off hand??

Sound OFF about everything here down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Dale Moss/Instagram]